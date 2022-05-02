The Missouri National Recreational River will conduct the 16th annual Missouri River Cleanup on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m.-noon. Volunteer sign-up starts at 8 a.m. at the boat ramp located at Riverside Park in Yankton. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided. Volunteers will also receive T-shirts and refreshments.
For more information about the Missouri National Recreational River, visit nps.gov/mnrr, call 605-665-0209 or visit the park headquarters located at 508 E Second Street in Yankton Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
