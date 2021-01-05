A New Term

Yankton County Commission meetings — having become notorious for late-night finishes — will not be starting any earlier, but may be getting a bit more concise.
During Tuesday’s regular board meeting, the first of 2021, the board voted unanimously to keep the existing 6 p.m. regular meeting time.
Commission chairperson Cheri Loest said there has been some question about whether the board is starting meetings too late in the evening.
“It was thrown out at our last meeting of (2020) that the 6 p.m. meetings, at times, get pretty darn late for folks,” she said. “We’ve had folks leave because they get late and such, so it was proposed to start these meetings a little bit earlier. They used to start at four in the afternoon.”
However, some found the earlier start time untenable, including new Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox.
“Four o’clock is problematic for me,” she said. “I have a heavy court schedule and it’s not likely that the judges are going to just let me get up and leave at 4 p.m. or ten-til’ four just so I can be at a commission meeting.”
While favoring 6 p.m., she indicated she would be OK with going to 5:30 p.m. as a compromise.
Howey-Fox noted that it would be difficult for many people to attend a large portion of the meeting if this were done.
“Normal people who want to attend County Commission meetings have regular jobs and the 8-5 time slot doesn’t usually work very well for those folks,” she said.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said this was why meetings were moved to the early evening in the first place.
“The reason it got switched from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. was because of all of the people who said they can’t make it, just like Wanda said,” Klimisch said. “This offered them an opportunity to attend the meetings.”
He also had his own reservations about moving meetings to the late afternoon.
“I’ve got four kids in school — 4 p.m. definitely wouldn’t work and 5 p.m. wouldn’t work and 5:30 wouldn’t work most times,” he said.
Though expressing reservations with moving the meeting time, both commissioners said that meetings could certainly use some tweaks to keep on task and in a reasonable time frame.
“If it is running long, I really think that tightening up some of our rules on Board of Adjustment and things like that would help,” he said. “These issues usually happen with the controversial ones. We don’t need to discuss the same thing for three or four hours. Putting a limit on it and sticking to it would help us get out of here on time.”
Howey-Fox said she favors some form of time limit.
“I’ve had the opportunity to listen to and watch some of the County Commission meetings,” she said. “It would seem like some people would need to be more focused when they appear in front of the County Commission. We should have some kind of a time limit for their position.”
Tuesday also marked reorganization day for the County Commission.
Howey-Fox and Commissioner Don Kettering were sworn in, while Loest was reappointed to another year as the commission chair.
Prior to reorganization, outgoing Commissioner Gary Swensen was not present during Tuesday’s meeting.
Swensen, who served a single term on the board, was a vocal opponent of the majority of CAFO proposals which came before the board over the last four years and spent a number of meetings raising awareness of issues facing veterans such as escalating suicide rates.
He also courted controversy by sending out graphic e-mails to county and state officials along with members of the media, launching personal attacks against other commissioners and skipping executive sessions.
At one point, his actions even led to a year-long ban from City of Yankton property.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Set special meetings for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, and 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, to discuss proposed changes to Article V of the county’s zoning ordinance;
• Set a special meeting for Friday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m. regarding insurance options;
• Approved a variance and a plat;
• Approved a conditional-use permit;
• Held a first-reading on a rezoning request.
