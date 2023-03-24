Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Marashanna Collins, 38, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for breach of conditions;
• Jeffrey Stracqualursi, 45, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault and resisting arrest;
• Katrina Hackworth, 44, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for breach of conditions;
• Lance Kotrous, 18, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault; simple assault against law enforcement officer, disturbance of school; resisting arrest, intentional damage to property/$400 or less and third-degree vandalism;
• Douglas Little, 35, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for breach of conditions;
• Beau Mackey, 45, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold for the South Dakota Department of Corrections;
• Andre Jones Jr., 26, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for breach of conditions without good cause;
• Leon Antelope, 38, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold for the South Dakota Department of Corrections;
• Gerald Greger Jr., 18, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a Davison County warrant for failure to appear;
• Ricky German, 61, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for forgery and petty theft/second degree; a warrant after indictment for petition for forfeiture of bond issued by Charles Mix County; aggravated assault; contempt; false imprisonment/misdemeanor (two counts), aggravated assault/domestic; kidnapping/second degree (two counts); kidnapping/ first degree (two counts); unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Austin Higuera, 25, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault/domestic;
• Glenn Zurcher, 41, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for registration of convicted sex offender; failure to appear (felony) issued by Minnehaha County; re-register every six months; fail to register new address x 2; complete update registration form, subsequent-registration sex offender x 4 and habitual offender - 3+ prior crime of violence issued by Minnehaha County; warrant of arrest after indictment/failure to register and establishing residency within community safety zone issued by Turner County;
• Daniel Ringuette, 59, Marion, was arrested Thursday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office;
• Austin Lilly, 29, Yankton, was arrested Friday for probation hold for court services, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana/2 ounces or less, possession of drug paraphernalia and eluding law enforcement officer as misdemeanor.
Incidents
• The sheriff’s office received a request at 3:13 p.m. Thursday from the Yankton Police Department to assist with a matter on College Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 5:28 p.m. Thursday of a domestic violence incident on Mack Drive.
• A report was received at 1:47 p.m. Friday of a case of possible child abuse in Yankton.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
