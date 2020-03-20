The City of Yankton is taking a number of drastic measures to deal with the evolving COVID-19 coronavirus situation.
From moving meetings to the digital realm to lockdown measures in municipal buildings, the city is adjusting to a new normal which changes by the day.
During a media preview of Monday’s City Commission meeting that was conducted entirely on GoToMeeting Friday, City Manager Amy Leon announced that municipal buildings will be closing their doors to the public with very few exceptions on Monday.
“Beginning on Monday morning, all of our offices and all of our buildings will be entirely closed to the public,” Leon said. “We will have signs posted that indicate that we are still available to do business with but we do not want people in the buildings. The only exception will be an emergency situation or emergency responders coming in if they need to.”
She said that additional precautions will also be taken within the buildings for the protection of employees.
“Once our facilities are closed to the public, we are going to leave the interior doors open so we avoid touching them and use extra caution with hygiene,” she said. “If our employees are sick, we’re asking them to contact their medical providers. … We have a system with our health insurance called Avera Now that provides telemedicine for our employees.”
She said that work-from-home options are being made available for some employees where it makes sense, while others who are healthy are still allowed to come into work but asked to keep some distance.
Additionally, Leon said that first responders — including police, fire and dispatchers — will be screened and the process may be extended to other employees in the future. Interviews are being conducted through online services as well.
Leon also said the city is taking a significant step to make sure employees don’t have to worry about sick leave due to COVID-19.
“Our employees do not have to use sick time if they have symptoms related to COVID-19 or if they’re taking care of family members that have symptoms related to COVID-19,” she said. “We do not want to make an employee feel like if they don’t have enough leave, they can’t stay home. We’re just making sure we take that worry away from them.”
She said that city offices will reopen to the public as the pandemic begins to settle.
Facilities such as the Summit Activities Center and the Yankton Community Library have been closed since last week.
Garbage and recycling pickup schedules remain unchanged.
While plans come together for how the city is approaching COVID-19 pandemic internally, a major change will also be implemented in the format of City Commission meetings for the time being.
Leon said city officials have checked as to whether they can hold meetings via video conference apps.
“We have visited with Ross (Den Herder, City Attorney), and Duane Johnson, our I.T. director, has worked really closely with Ross to make sure that we are in compliance with South Dakota Codified Law,” she said. “Codified law does allow us to hold the meeting this way.”
The public can participate in this coming Monday’s commission meeting and work session in two ways:
• The commission chambers at RTEC will be open and an official will be on hand at RTEC monitoring the number of people in the room. During public comment sections, people in this audience will be asked if they would like to participate.
• The city’s YouTube channel will also be available for watching the meeting. Public comments will also be sought from the YouTube live chat audience. A link to the channel will be provided at the end of this story.
“We are going to actually have more access for folks to participate,” Leon said. “There’s a couple of other steps, but I think we came out with a really great solution, in a short amount of time, which is not only going to adhere to South Dakota codified law
Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson said he’s unsure of how long the new meeting arrangement will last.
“This is something we’ll do as long as we feel is necessary,” Johnson said. “I wish I could say this will be just for one meeting or two meetings. But the real answer is, we’re just seeing how this plays out. Right now, we really need to be very serious in our efforts to mitigate contact with one another, mitigate the spread of COVID because we’re seeing how this is developing in other parts of the country.”
Leon added, “Nothing is more important to us at the city than the health of our community, the health of our employees and their families.”
Yankton County has also implemented a number of changes that were published in Friday’s Press & Dakotan.
The March 23 City Commission work session and meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1a1hf1dIkiLVSVXnmdRQg/live. The work session begins at 6 p.m. with the regular meeting following at 7 p.m.
