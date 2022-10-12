EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of four profiles on the candidates for District 18 House of Representatives. The general election is Nov. 8; early voting is now underway.
NAME: Ryan Cwach
FAMILY: Mallory (Wife), Sloan (Baby Girl)
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: YHS 2004, USD 2008, University of Iowa College of Law 2011/Attorney at Birmingham & Cwach Law Offices, PLLC
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: 4 years
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: The Special Committee to Investigate the Impeachment of the Attorney General, Vice Chair of the Mental Health in First Responders Task Force, Legislative Redistricting Committee, Legislative Rules Review Committee, Former President of Southeast South Dakota CASA, Secretary for South Dakota State Bar Project Rural Practice Task Force, Former Yankton County Historical Society Board Member, Yankton Area Community Foundation Board Member
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: www.ryanforsd.com, www.facebook.com/ryanforsouthdakota
• Why are you running?
I am a hard-working and practical voice. I have built nonpartisan relationships based on shared values instead of based on party politics. For better or worse, I’m a Democrat in the South Dakota Legislature, but I’m also the only Democrat — and frankly, one of the few representatives of either political party — to pass important legislation with a unanimous vote. I have accomplished this in three of the past four sessions by working the old-fashioned way of building a coalition of legislators regardless of their political party and by being open to their suggestions — many of which improved upon my original work.
I deeply believe that government will only get better if politicians like me prioritize solutions to our problems, so that’s what I do.
• What would your goals be in the coming session?
Our economy is in trouble right now, but if we work together, we can do a lot to lower costs and help families’ bottom lines. I’m the only legislator to propose legislation that would expand and lower the cost of childcare, lower healthcare premiums, and tackle the high cost of long-term care. I’ll continue to work on ways to lower costs for families.
State employees need to be a priority. South Dakota has produced record-breaking surpluses while not doing enough to improve state employee wages and benefits. The Legislature wrongly gutted the employee healthcare plan, and wages have not kept up with the private market. The result is under-staffed departments with over-worked state employees. I am particularly concerned for HSC and corrections employees.
• The last couple of years has seen a criminal conviction leading to the removal of the attorney general, the reversal of the voters’ will on recreational marijuana and multiple ethics inquiries levied against the governor. What can members of the Legislature do to bolster the public’s trust in state government?
The Legislature should set the example by ending closed-door meetings before committees and legislative sessions. During my first session, I, along with South Dakota families, had to wait 45 minutes before a committee hearing while a majority of the committee, along with lobbyists and state officials, met behind closed doors to discuss how they were going to kill my bill to provide therapy for children with autism. The testimony of desperate parents fell on deaf ears because they already agreed to kill the bill before the meeting ever started. From there, we need to strengthen the government accountability board by eliminating private reprimands as an option. Whether it is a governor or state custodian, the government accountability board’s hearings and remedies need to be public.
• The state needs to add to its workforce and housing stock. What would you like to see done to help tackle both of these issues?
Affordable housing is incredibly important to future economic development. I worked with a bipartisan group of legislators to pass a $200 million housing infrastructure package that invests in housing infrastructure for working and middle-class South Dakotans. This money is currently ensnarled in bureaucratic Pierre politics, but I am committed to getting this bureaucracy to do what the legislature authorized and continue to work on solutions for affordable housing.
In regard to workforce, so many of our youth do not see a future in South Dakota. It’s why I’ve supported the Opportunity Scholarship program, more funding for education, childcare programs and other proven policies that give our workers a hand up so that they can create a successful legacy for themselves and their families.
• Additional thoughts?
In his first major national speech at the 1964 Republican convention, President Reagan said, “You and I are told that we have to choose between a left or right, but I would like to suggest that there is no such thing as a left or right. There is only an up or down.” I believe our state and country can still go up if we commit to each other again, not as partisans, but as Americans. I pledge to continue to be a voice that prioritizes solutions that bring us together and move us in an upward direction.
