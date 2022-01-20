New Friends

Towns big and small have a reputation for coming together for long-time residents when those individuals face personal tragedies.
But recently, the Yankton community showed it will also step up for their new neighbors, even if global circumstances haven’t allowed them to get fully acquainted yet.
Geoff Whitney, his wife and their three children have experienced that warm embrace in the wake of a house fire that displaced them last week. It has occurred despite the fact that the family is relatively new to the area and hasn’t really had the chance to interact with many local residents.
Geoff Whitney, a native of Southern California, told the Press & Dakotan he ultimately had some connection to the region.
“My dad’s from Huron, South Dakota,” he said. “We moved back to Huron when I was around 9 years old.”
Whitney then got married, had three kids, finished dental school and found himself in Chicago.
But a lost job opportunity would ultimately bring him and his family to Yankton.
“I had a job lined up with a private practice in Marshall, Minnesota, and that fell through because of the pandemic,” he said. “We were scrambling and then we found Yankton. My parents live in Mitchell and we thought it’d be nice to live near family.”
The Whitney family moved to Yankton in the summer of 2020, but the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic made for less than ideal conditions to meet others in the community.
“We didn’t know very many people and we didn’t think it was appropriate to go out and be social at a time like this, for obvious reasons,” he said. “It’s been kind of tough to try and make acquaintances and friends in the community.”
THE FIRE
The night of Monday, Jan. 10, seemed like any other day until just after 10 p.m.
“We were all asleep when it happened,” he said. “My three kids were upstairs. That’s where the fire started, actually near their bedroom. I woke up to the smoke alarm.”
He noted that a simple household chore likely saved the family.
“Weeks before that, I had changed the smoke alarm,” he said.
The unit he had swapped out had dead batteries.
“That one smoke detector basically saved our lives,” he said.
The entire family — pet dog in tow — quickly evacuated the house without injury and called the fire department, but Whitney said the unique construction of their house made fighting the fire difficult.
“The fire department came and did a really great job,” he said. “It was really tricky for them because of where the fire started. We’ve got an old house and it’s got a crawl-space/attic on the same level where my kids were — my kids were on the second floor. They were trying to fight (the fire) and it kept moving back and forth between the kids’ room and my wife’s studio, which is on the other side of the house. There was all of these voids and corridors where the fire could just pass through.”
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan last week that the fire was likely caused by a malfunctioning bathroom fan.
OUTREACH
According to Whitney, community help began before the flames had even died down.
“There’s a guy who works for the city in charge of crisis management,” he said. “He came to us that night when the fire was actually still going on and got us in contact with the Red Cross. They were really helpful with giving us emergency funds for temporary living expenses. Blankets were provided by the first responders at the scene for my kids. We didn’t have time to grab anything — we just up and left. It was cold and they were given heated blankets and given stuffed animals. … The fire chief was really helpful and got us in contact with his foundation.”
He said groups included the United Way, the American Red Cross and Station 57 Fire & Iron.
But it wouldn’t be just the first responders stepping up for the Whitneys.
“When we were coming back to the scene that next morning, people would drive by, stop their car and ask if there’s anything that we would need at all,” he said. “Just random people on the street would come by and talk to us and see if there was anything we need.”
Geoff, who works with Horizon Health Care in Yankton, said the family has received a number of donations through the business, including blankets, toys for the kids and toiletry items.
While all donations have been appreciated, one has been especially helpful for the Whitneys as they recover from the fire.
“There’s this one lady who gave us a brand new house to live in,” Geoff said. “She built it in November, she’d never lived in it and she offered her house to us. We’re living there right now, buying furniture and clothes and stuff and using that as our home base in Yankton so we can have time to figure out insurance and damages and things like that.”
He said he and the family are thankful for the community support in the wake of the tragedy they’ve faced.
“It was really a heartwarming experience for me and I’m super grateful for everyone reaching out,” he said. “It’s just made things a lot better for us in this really, really messed-up time. “
Whitney said the actions he’s seen in the Yankton community have really touched him.
“It was kind of inspiring to me to see that the community would reach out to almost a total stranger and his family after something like that happened,” he said. “I know that there’s a lot of strife going on in the community due to politics and things related to COVID, the vaccine and all that stuff, but things like that didn’t matter. All of the reaching out transcended and built a bridge between everybody in the community. I thought that was really neat.”
