PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved numerous grants and loans for drinking water and wastewater projects across South Dakota. These awards are part of more than $1.1 billion in statewide awards approved by the board.
The $160,463,900 total includes $63,856,309 in grants and $96,607,591 in low-interest loans to be administered by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“I am pleased to announce this financial assistance is available,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “These grants and loans will result in upgraded wastewater and drinking water systems which is good for the users and the environment.”
The grants and loans were awarded from DANR’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the following area projects:
• Alcester received a $250,350 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,418,650 ARPA grant to televise its entire collection system to determine the condition of aging pipe and allow refinement of the areas identified for upcoming sanitary sewer improvements. In addition, this project will include open-cut sanitary sewer replacement in multiple alleys. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years.
• Beresford received a $9,258,653 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan with $134,653 in principal forgiveness and a $5,177,347 ARPA grant to make wastewater system improvements. Improvements and activities include sanitary sewer pipe lining and replacement and manhole rehabilitation. In addition, a Submerged Attached Growth Reactor and a disinfection system are needed to address ammonia levels in the wastewater treatment system. Dredging is required to remove sludge build up in the inlet to pond 1 and restore pond capacity. Finally, the city will install gravity sanitary sewer main to extend to the existing sewer collection to eliminate a lift station and provide an alternate route for sewer to address a flow issue and allow future residential development. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years.
Beresford also received a $672,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to install a 6-inch water main to provide a loop in the existing system to improve reliability. The loan terms are 1.875% for 30 years.
• Gayville received a $1,364,900 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $2,993,100 ARPA grant to rehabilitate and improve its wastewater collection, treatment, and storm water infrastructure. Existing clay pipe will be replaced with PVC and a new lift station will be installed. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years. These funds and local funds will cover the project costs.
• Irene received a $87,600 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $496,400 ARPA grant to replace the 4-inch PVC force main to the lagoons and install a new inlet structure. The existing lagoon will be dewatered and the sludge in the cells will be removed. New control and effluent structures will be installed and grading improvements around the perimeter will help protect from stormwater flooding. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years.
Irene also received a $303,600 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,720,400 ARPA grant to replace its existing water tower with a 100,000-gallon pedestal tank at a higher elevation to improve water pressure on the east side of town. The loan terms are 1.625% for 30 years.
• Lesterville received a $546,700 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $763,300 ARPA grant for improvements to the community’s storm sewer system to reduce and manage runoff by replacing the existing 12-inch clay tile storm sewer with 18-inch to 24-inch diameter reinforced concrete pipe and adding drop inlets. Sections of the existing storm sewer system are blocked or damaged and cannot adequately convey run-off. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years.
• Mission Hill received a $552,966 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $267,034 ARPA grant to upgrade its wastewater collection and treatment system by televising the sewer lines, repairing sewer line, rehabilitating a sewage lift station, and constructing an artificial wetland. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years. These funds along with local funding will cover the project costs.
• Parker received a $2,081,250 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $2,543,750 ARPA grant to replace existing clay sanitary sewer pipe and existing brick manholes with new PCV pipe and new gasketed manholes. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years.
Parker also received a $1,668,150 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $2,038,850 ARPA grant to replace aging 4-inch cast iron pipe with new, larger PVC watermain. The loan terms are 1.875% for 30 years.
• Parkston received a $1,926,260 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,089,740 ARPA grant to upgrade its wastewater treatment system to improve effluent quality and allow the facility to meet discharge limits. The project will install an ammonia removal system and a disinfection system; dredge treatment ponds to remove accumulated solids; and restore pond capacity. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years. These funds and local ARPA funds will cover project costs.
• Pickstown received a $926,800 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $435,200 ARPA grant to address compliance issues by rehabilitating the existing collection system and removing the inflow from the sump pumps. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years. These funds in addition to local ARPA funds will cover the cost of this project.
• Platte received a $482,100 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $207,900 ARPA grant to extend sewer mains and install a lift station. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years. These funds and other local funding will cover the cost of this project.
Platte also received a $139,547 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $286,453 ARPA grant to extend water mains, repair water storage reservoirs, and install water meters with Automated Meter Reading technology. The loan terms are 1.875% for 30 years. These funds and additional local funds will support the cost of this project.
• Springfield received a $131,000 ARPA grant and a $59,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program grant to replace deficient water mains along segments of Pine Street, Elm Street, and 11th Street. These funds and local ARPA funds will cover the project costs.
• Tyndall received a $690,240 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $182,760 ARPA grant to replace deficient sewer mains throughout the system. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years. These funds along with local funding will support the project costs.
Tyndall also received a $1,192,856 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $807,144 ARPA grant to replace deficient water mains throughout the system. The loan terms are 1.875% for 30 years.
• Wagner received a $147,500 ARPA grant and a $90,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program grant to replace the water main along Walnut Avenue to provide better water flow capacity to that area of the community. These funds as well as local ARPA funds will cover the cost of this project.
• Yankton received a $23,318,450 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan, a $16,681,550 ARPA grant, and a $2,000,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program grant for improvements at the wastewater treatment facility. The improvements include a new grit removal system with grit chambers, washers, and classifiers, new UV equipment, installation of a mixing system, and other structural repairs and electrical improvements. The loan terms are 2% for 20 years.
Yankton also received a $7,200,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to make wastewater collection system improvements by replacing existing sewer lines or extending sewer lines to undeveloped areas. The loan terms are 2% for 20 years.
Yankton also received a $8,202,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to install approximately 50 blocks of new PVC water main, replace all meters older than 5 years with new automatic readers, and recoat the water tower. The loan terms are 1.875% for 30 years.
The American Rescue Plan Act provides grants for eligible water, wastewater, storm water, and nonpoint source projects The state of South Dakota is making a historic investment in infrastructure by dedicating $600 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding for local water and wastewater infrastructure grants.
The Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, funded in part by revenues from the Petroleum Release Compensation Tank Inspection fee and the sale of lotto tickets, provides grants and loans for water, wastewater, and watershed projects.
The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for wastewater, storm water, water conservation, and nonpoint source projects. The program is funded through a combination of federal appropriations, loan repayments, and bonds.
The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for public drinking water system projects. The program is funded through a combination of federal appropriations, loan repayments and bonds.
