Yankton Area Arts will have an exhibit on display at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery. “Jenny Bye: An Encaustic Link” features a unique painting technique but Sioux Falls artist Jenny Bye.
Encaustic painting includes a layering on of material including beeswax, resin, paint and collage materials, only to then be scraped away little by little to create a unique texture.
The exhibit is on display through May 7 with a special reception honoring Ms. Bye on Friday, May 7, from 5-7 p.m. The reception will be streamed live on Facebook for anyone unable to attend in person.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open to the public free of charge Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1-5 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday by appointment. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
