City Prepares For Aquatics Center’s Second Year

The Huether Family Aquatics Center was a big success in its inaugural season.
It was also a learning experience, and with the aquatics center set to open this weekend for its second season, city officials are applying lessons learned in 2021 to both preparing the facility for the coming summer and making sure operations go as smoothly as possible.
Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson told the Press & Dakotan that one of the biggest lessons learned pertained to staff.
“We have more staff in place as far as seasonals that we’re hiring to be facility managers so we can have better schedules for the facility managers and head lifeguards,” he said.
He said there will be four pool managers this year versus having only one in 2021. Additional head lifeguards will also be on site.
Larson said the pool is still seeking out more lifeguards in general.
“We definitely need more lifeguards so (they’re not working) so many hours and we’re not burning people out,” he said. “We would like to have, lifeguard-wise, around 60 lifeguards and we’re probably around 40.”
He said this isn’t an issue that’s unique to Yankton.
“That’s across the nation. Sioux Falls and everywhere has that issue,” he said.
He suggests anyone interested in being a lifeguard call the Summit Activities Center to get started on the application process.
Another major difference between the first and second seasons has been the process of preparing the facility for the summer.
“Last year, the facility was still under construction,” he said. “Our full-time staff did a little bit of training on how to start things up, but a lot of that stuff was being done by the contractors under their timeline and time crunch to make sure we were open by Memorial Day weekend like we wanted. This year, it’s been our staff that (prepared it). … This year was really labor-intensive on our staff, which isn’t a surprise, and it’s more labor-intensive than the old Fantle Memorial Pool was just because we have different bodies of water, the water slides and the splashpad.”
Many infrastructure items have been upgraded over the facility’s first winter, including the HVAC system for the concession stand.
Larson said one of the biggest infrastructure changes will help to more efficiently heat the various bodies of water.
“They did upsize the gas lines coming into the facility to help the pool heaters keep up,” he said. “They don’t have to run quite as long, and they can get more gas to them right away.”
He added that, while the facility appears finished a year after first opening, there’s still work to do and items the city has its eye on.
“There’s a few punch-list items we’re working through,” he said. “The contractors and sub-contractors that would’ve come in and done the work last spring are on site at other facilities, so it’s working on their schedules and timing.”
Weather and supply chain issues have also complicated completing some of these items.
Larson said that the daily schedule and programming will largely be the same as last year — with one notable experiment.
“We’re going to try renting out the splashpad area on Saturday mornings to see if there’s interest in renting that versus renting the whole facility since we can isolate it with our fences,” he said. “Otherwise, programming will be much the same as it was last year. It was successful last year, and we’re looking forward to great weather this summer and even bigger numbers than last year now that people know about it.”
———
For more information on the Hueather Family Aquatics Center, visit https://www.yanktonaquatics.com/.
