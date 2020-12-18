Yankton County reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 in Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Bon Homme and Union counties each recorded one new death as the state recorded 28 new deaths Friday, raising the state toll to 1,329.
Yankton County’s three new deaths give it 21 overall, of which 15 have occurred since Nov. 1. Friday marked the second time the county has reported three deaths in one day; the other was Dec. 5. The county also recorded 22 new infections Friday, the 17th straight day of seeing at least double-digit increases. The county has recorded 526 new cases this month, an increase of 29%.
Overall, the state saw 575 new infections Friday.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
Bon Homme County — 3 new cases (1,439 overall), 1 new hospitalization (52), 0 new recoveries (1,365), 1 new death (22), 52 active cases, 3 new vaccinations (3 overall);
• Charles Mix County — 8 new cases (1,056), 2 new hospitalizations (113), 12 new recoveries (939), 0 new deaths 10, 107 active cases, 1 new vaccination (3);
• Clay County — 11 new cases (1,546), 0 new hospitalizations (37), 7 new recoveries (1,417), 0 new deaths (11), 118 active cases, 9 new vaccinations (18);
• Douglas County — 5 new cases (353), 0 new hospitalizations (48), 1 new recovery (308), 0 new deaths (6), 39 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (0);
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (673), 0 new hospitalizations (61), 3 new recoveries (588), 71 active cases, 6 new vaccinations (9);
• Turner County — 10 new cases (917), 1 new hospitalization (56), 5 new recoveries (794), 0 new deaths (47), 76 active cases, 17 new vaccinations (21);
• Union County — 11 new cases (1,481), 0 new hospitalizations (65), 13 new recoveries (1,299), 1 new death (28), 154 active cases, 4 new vaccinations (8);
• Yankton County — 22 new cases (2,313), 0 new hospitalizations (109), 15 new recoveries (1,995), 3 new deaths (21), 4 new vaccinations (8).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Thursday reported four new COVID cases in Knox County (622 overall) and one new infection in Dixon County, its 458th. No new positive tests were posted for Cedar County (525).
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Friday:
• Total Cases — 93,772 (+575: 435 confirmed, 140 probable);
• Active Cases — 8,773 (+17);
• Recoveries — 83,670 (+530);
• Hospitalizations — 5,348 ever hospitalized (+31); 387 currently hospitalized (-19);
• Testing — 4,748 new tests processed; 1,650 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 3,479 (+2,373).
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Thursday recorded five new deaths to raise the state toll to 1,453. There were also 1,297 new infections reported.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 153,400 (+1,297);
• Recoveries — 88,176 (+2,261);
• Hospitalizations — 4,930 ever hospitalized (+22), 602 currently hospitalized (-44);
• Testing — 13,408 new tests, 3,824 new individuals tested.
