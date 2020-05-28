The Yankton School District will be providing free walk-up “Grab-N-Go” meals to all children in our community 18 and under for the summer.
They will start serving Grab-N-Go meals for the summer on June 1. Serving will take place Mondays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. which will include weekend meals. Watch Yankton School District Facebook page and website for further information regarding Summer Food.
Walk “Up and Grab” locations include:
• Yankton High School — Pickup Location: Activity Parking lot loading dock area
• Yankton Middle School — Pickup Location: Back parking lot loading dock area
Children do not need to be enrolled at Yankton School District to receive a meal, these are only designated pick-up sites. A healthy parent/guardian may pick up meals for their children.
For more information, visit the Yankton School District website at www.ysd.k12.sd.us or call the Child Nutrition Department at 605-665-8379.
