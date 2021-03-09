Registration for the Healthy Yankton Community Gardens will begin on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Healthy Yankton was able to expand gardening options for Yankton in 2020 with the addition of the East Side gardens located near the Alcoa Ice Arena. This new garden is located on the Yankton County 4-H Clubs lot (formerly the practice horse arena). There are 136 garden plots available at that location.
The west side gardens, adjacent to the dog park, are also available and have 138 garden plots including four raised garden beds. All standard plots are approximately 12-foot x 18-foot and are tilled at the beginning of the garden season. Gardeners may rent up to two plots, $25 for the first and $20 for the second. Water is included in that fee. Spigots are located throughout the gardens for easy access.
Gardeners must provide their own tools, seeds, plants, hoses, etc. and must keep plots weeded throughout the season.
The tentative opening date is April 18. Due to COVID-19, there will not be an in-person registration event. Call 605-660-5506 to register for your plot(s). Gardens will sell out quickly, so don’t delay.
