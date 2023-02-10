Resolution Supporting Wagner 4-Lane Effort Introduced In Pierre

PIERRE — The focus on a controversial state highway project in Wagner has shifted to the state Legislature.
Two state senators have co-sponsored a resolution supporting the current four-lane Highway 46 in Wagner rather than the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s (DOT) proposed three lanes. The resolution favors a DOT alternative plan for four lanes.
Under the DOT’s current plan, the present two lanes in each direction would be converted to one lane in each direction with a center turning lane. The work would be completed during the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons.
District 21 Sen. Erin Tobin (R-Winner), whose legislative district includes Wagner, has sponsored Senate Resolution 701. The other sponsor, District 26A Sen. Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission), serves as Senate assistant minority leader.
Tobin said she supported the resolution in response to constituent wishes in her legislative district. The measure, while not a bill or law, seeks to make a simple but important statement, she said.
“There is nothing too exciting about this resolution, but I am bringing (it) because I serve Charles Mix (County), and the people there have had an awful time working through this,” she said.
The DOT plan calls for new concrete surfacing, curb and gutter, storm sewer, sidewalk, lighting and signals. The project would maintain traffic flow during construction.
Highway 46 provides a major travel artery for Wagner, a community of about 1,500 residents, and other parts of south-central and southeast South Dakota.
DOT planning director Mike Behm has provided figures showing the Average Daily Traffic (ADT) count for Highway 46 stood at 4,510 in 2019. By 2044, the number is expected to climb to 6,990, with truck traffic comprising 5.6% of the volume.
The Highway 46 crash history was 12 reported crashes from 2015-19, which included six intersection collisions, three rear-end collisions and three side-swipe collisions for a reported crash rate of 1.16 incidents per million vehicle miles of travel.
The proposed Highway 46 plan calls for work from Main Street to the east end of the project in the first year and from the west end of the project to Main Street the following year. The highway will be open to traffic under phased construction.
The Highway 46 controversy has continued for more than a year.
During a November 2021 public meeting in Wagner, DOT officials discussed their reasons for switching to a three-lane highway. The Highway 46 project seeks to address the aging surface condition of the roadway, to correct drainage issues, to provide updated pedestrian infrastructure and to improve safety through the city of Wagner.
However, opponents raised concerns about the impact on local vehicle and pedestrian traffic and safety. They also questioned what they saw as a negative impact on businesses and residences adjacent to the highway.
Yankton resident Bruce Cull chairs the South Dakota Transportation Commission, which holds final authority over projects and funding.
Cull could not be reached Friday for comment. However, he has said the commission will consider local sentiment but must also look at the large overall transportation picture for the state.
Some Wagner residents support the DOT plan for a three-lane Highway 46, but the proposed change has also drawn a large amount of opposition.
Petitions supporting a four-lane highway received 1,561 signatures from both Wagner residents and travelers through the region. And by a margin of 64 in favor and 133 opposed, a majority of voters in a Wagner special city election rejected the City Council’s support for three lanes.
The Wagner city election results aren’t binding on either the DOT or the City Council.
At the state level, Senate Resolution 701 seeks to find a satisfying solution for all parties, Tobin said.
The measure was first introduced in the Senate Feb. 1 and has been assigned to the Senate Transportation Committee for consideration.
The resolution’s title and text has been amended from its introduction. The measure originally urged the DOT to reconsider its plans for a three-way highway. Now, it calls for supporting the current four-lane highway.
The change in Senate Resolution 701’s title and content seems to indicate a more positive, conciliatory tone.
Tobin said she sponsored the resolution in an effort to promote a solution that satisfies all parties.
“I want them to be able to have public testimony and hopefully be able to work things out with the DOT,” she said. “These lane change issues have been very difficult in these small communities and I think there is a path forward that is easier for everyone in the future.”
The South Dakota legislative website doesn’t indicate any action on the resolution so far or any future dates for a hearing.
South Dakota Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt has told the Press & Dakotan he looks forward to moving forward with the Highway 46 project.
“As we continue to work on this, we would anticipate further involvement by the Transportation Commission and stakeholders,” he said. “In the end, our goal is to provide a safe and effective transportation system that will best serve the residents and regional travelers of SD46 through Wagner for years to come.”
A group of Wagner residents has addressed the Transportation Commission at recent meetings, expressing their continued opposition to the three-way plan.
At the Wagner public meeting, Behm shared the long-range view of the Highway 46 project.
“We’re looking at the next 30-40 years with these adjustments for Wagner and those who drive through Wagner,” he said.
As the Senate Resolution 701 moves forward, Tobin said she hopes for a satisfying solution for all.
“I am so sad that this has been such an issue for this community, and I want everyone to be able to find common ground,” she said.
To see a full copy of Senate Resolution 701, visit the South Dakota legislative website.
