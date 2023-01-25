100 Years Ago
Friday, January 26, 1923
• Placing of rock around Pier 8 of the Meridian highway bridge will probably be finished tomorrow afternoon, it was said this morning at the bridge offices, for the last four carloads came into the yards early today and promised to be spotted and delivered this noon.
• A Great Northern freight train arrived here last night with a shipment of twenty-two carloads of ice, for the local Great Northern ice house. It was shipped here from Green Lake, Minn., a lake noted for its fine ice. A force of men will stow all of this ice away for the railroad’s needs for a year ahead.
75 Years Ago
Monday, January 26, 1948
• Lemmon, with -21, had the honor – which it probably would just as soon have skipped—of being the coldest place in the United States among points reporting to the U.S. weather bureau. All South Dakota temperatures were sub-zero, including the Black Hills which has missed much of the winter’s cold.
• The pupils in Scotland high school and four upper grades are holding a mid-winter festival Tuesday evening at the city hall. The grades will present the operetta, “Sleepyhead” as the first feature of the evening. The operetta will be followed by a carnival with various booths and stunts. Each of the high school classes is giving an attractive prize and a king and queen will be crowned to preside over the evening’s festivities.
50 Years Ago
Friday, January 26, 1973
• Members of the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary honored Howard Frick at a retirement party Saturday evening in the firemen’s clubrooms in the City Hall. Frick retired Dec. 31 after nearly 20 years as full-time Fire Chief and nearly 30 years with the Volunteer Fire Department.
• State Forester Millard Braden today announced the delivery of two firefighting units to South Dakota communities under the CM-2 Cooperative Fire Control Program. Both units delivered are six-by-six 1,000 gallon tanker units. One will be housed and operated by the Vermillion Fire Department and one by the Yankton Fire Department.
25 Years Ago
Monday, January 26, 1998
• Hunting issues and taxes are two hot topics in this year’s state legislature, Yankton lawmakers told a crowd of approximately 60 at Saturday’s cracker barrel. Rep. Garry Moore, D-Yankton, said coyote bounties and out-of-state goose licenses are two of the bigger hunting issues they will deal with during this session.
• Mount Marty College improved to 4-2 in the South Dakota-Iowa Conference play with a 77-60 win at the University of Sioux Falls in women’s basketball action Saturday. NaTascha Dawson led Mount Marty with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
