The Yankton City Commission is set to discuss applying for Highway Infrastructure Funds for replacement of the Cedar St. bridge over Marne Creek during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will consider a sidewalk café license and a bid award for reconstruction of 12th St. and Pine St.
The City Commission will also hold a first reading for Ordinance 1034 regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ordinance is similar to Ordinance 1033 which was rescinded at the beginning of this month. Ordinance 1033 has a sunset date of June 8. While the commission will have the discussion on 1034 this Tuesday, the board will only have a second reading for implementation if COVID-19 cases surge in the county.
As a reminder, due to the Memorial Day holiday, next week’s City Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
A city commission work session on COVID-19 will be held prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
Both of Tuesday’s meetings will be fully digital. People can follow along on the city’s YouTube page where they can leave comments.
Viewers can also participate in public comment by emailing commission@cityofyankton.org or calling (605) 668-5251.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.