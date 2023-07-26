Solar Task Force
Yankton County Commissioner Ryan Heine was elected chairman of the county’s Solar Task Force, which held its first meeting Wednesday to set up parameters and a time line for its work.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Yankton County’s Solar Task Force agreed to recommend setting some immediate boundaries on the development of solar-power facilities with temporary zoning.

The six-person task force held its first meeting Wednesday afternoon in the County Commission Chamber to discuss goals, objectives and a timeline for delivering recommendations to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

3prolson
Make a road trip down to Norfolk. Out west of town on highway 275 there is a 10 acre solar farm, less then 4 miles from town.

