Yankton County’s Solar Task Force agreed to recommend setting some immediate boundaries on the development of solar-power facilities with temporary zoning.
The six-person task force held its first meeting Wednesday afternoon in the County Commission Chamber to discuss goals, objectives and a timeline for delivering recommendations to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Though its work is just beginning, the group did agree on some initial recommendations for the County Commission — specifically, that projects to build a 50-kilowatt-or-more solar-energy system would require a conditional use permit (CUP).
Uncomfortable with the word “moratorium” after the County Commission denied a request for a solar moratorium, the task force preferred the term “temporary zoning measure.”
The measure is recommended for inclusion in a temporary ordinance proposed by Yankton County Zoning Administrator Gary Vetter. Commissioners could include the temporary zoning in the next County Commission agenda for discussion and have it in place much more quickly than an ordinance to cover all solar development projects.
Residential and commercial solar systems under 50 Kilowatts would be permitted within those zones.
Approval of the recommendation would effectively put a temporary stop on any large solar projects in the county until all the zoning is in place.
The task force comprised three members of the Yankton County Planning Commission: Lauren Nelson, who attended the meeting via Zoom; Chris Barkl and former Yankton County Commissioner Cheri Loest; two county commissioners: Ryan Heine and John Marquardt; and one private citizen, Mike Welsh. Vetter was also present.
The task force was formed by the County Commission at its meeting last week in lieu of imposing the moratorium on solar projects requested by the Planning Commission. The job of the task force is to expedite the development of a solar ordinance by having fewer individuals meet more often to develop some basics for an ordinance.
Commissioners also hoped much of the language in the final ordinance could be borrowed from that of other counties.
After Heine was elected chairman and Barkl was elected vice chair, the task force began discussion of its role regarding a solar ordinance.
“This task force, I feel, is a subset of the Planning and Zoning Commission, so anything we do here eventually goes back to them to do that final tweaking and then goes to the County Commission,” Heine said. “The proper flow for an ordinance is to go to Planning and Zoning for finalization and then to the County Commission.”
Marquardt agreed.
As far as goals, Barkl said his would be to get the facts straight, get more public input and determine what items the ordinance should include.
“As far as actually getting into the detail of writing the ordinance, that’s Planning and Zoning’s job,” he said. “But, we want to try and gather as much information and knowledge we can provide to Planning and Zoning and the county.”
Welsh offered to have a member of the South Dakota Public Utility Commission (PUC) provide some educational information regarding planning for solar to the task force at one of the meetings.
The group agreed to attempt to schedule someone from the PUC and is considering having a representative of the solar industry attend a meeting as well, for informational gathering purposes.
The task force decided it would take a “10,000-foot view” of the requirements, setting the tone for the ordinance and working within the existing language of the county’s ordinances and plan.
During the discussions, the question arose of what would happen if a larger-scale solar developer wanted to build in Yankton County with no ordinance or temporary zoning in place.
“The way our ordinance is written right now, a solar farm would be permitted,” Barkl said. “All they have to do is buy or lease the required number of acres in any given district —ag (is) 20 acres, if it’s commercial, two acres — walk into the zoning office tomorrow with a plan and say, ‘Here, we’re going to put up a solar farm and it’s less than 100 megawatts.’”
The developer wouldn’t have to go to the Planning and Zoning Commission or the Public Utilities Commission, he said.
“’Give us a permit. We don’t have to tell anybody. We don’t have to give notice. We can just get a permit and start building,’” Barkl said. “This could be a potential problem. Anybody could walk in basically right now with no rules. It’s kind of the ‘Wild West’ of whatever you want to do.”
Loest said that projects that don’t conflict with zoning requirements, must be approved.
Residents who attended the meeting generally expressed gratitude that the county was taking up the issue of solar farms. One woman said she has been hearing talk on and off for a year of a 1,200-acre solar farm planned for Mission Hill. As a small landowner, she said she would have no voice or recourse if it were to go ahead.
Task force members will meet Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. in August to have their recommendation ready for the planning commission by its September meeting. All task force meetings will be livestreamed, and public comments will be heard at the beginning and end of each meeting.
(1) comment
Make a road trip down to Norfolk. Out west of town on highway 275 there is a 10 acre solar farm, less then 4 miles from town.
