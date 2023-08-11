ACCIDENTS
• No accidents were reported.
INCIDENTS
• Police received a report Thursday at 3 p.m. of a possible fraud or scam on an elderly person on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Thursday at 3:54 p.m. of an internet scam on Ella Lane.
• Police received a report Thursday at 5:01 p.m. of a possible parole / probation violation and detained a male on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 9:01 p.m. of a threat of harm or violence on Pearl Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 9:18 p.m. runaway on W. Fifth Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Thursday at 10:43 p.m. of disorderly conduct at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report Friday at 8:55 a.m. of a possible parole or probation violation and were requested to detain a male on Walnut Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
