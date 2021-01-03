South Dakota crossed the 100,000-case threshold for COVID-19 infections with 703 new cases Sunday, according to the Department of Health (DOH).
The state also registered 12 new deaths, raising the state toll to 1,513. Locally, single deaths were reported in Charles Mix, Douglas and Hutchinson counties.
The 703 new infections raised the state total of known cases to 100,532.
Locally, Yankton County reported five new cases and recorded 25 new recoveries. The county’s number of active cases dropped to 211, its lowest level since Oct. 22.
Also, Union County added 22 new cases and Clay County recorded 11 new infections.
Here are Sunday’s state statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 100,532 (+703: 481 confirmed, 222 probable);
• Active Cases — 5,988 (+255);
• Recoveries — 93,031 (+436);
• Hospitalizations — 5,732 total hospitalizations (+30); 262 currently hospitalized (-20);
• Testing — 6,311 new tests processed; 2,009 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 26,870 (+1,545).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday reported 546 new COVID-19 infections and one new death. The state’s death toll rose to 1,669.
Others statistics included:
• Total Cases — 168,262 (+546);
• Recoveries — 105,963 (amended downward by 3,742);
• Hospitalizations — 5,270 ever hospitalized (+5); 503 currently hospitalized (-14);
• Testing — 3,694 new tests processed; 1,342 new individuals tested.
