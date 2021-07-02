100 Years Ago
Sunday, July 3, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 3, 1946
• Howard Nielsen, World War II veteran who was honored for his accomplishments as an Army Air Forces pilot during the war, has been named by Charles H. Gurney as his assistant in the management of the Hotel Charles Gurney and Hotel Nancy. As a captain in the AAF, Nielsen piloted a photo-reconnaissance P-38 in the summer and early autumn of 1943, taking pictures of France, Belgium, Holland and Germany to set the stage for allied bombings of occupied Europe.
• A jumble picnic supper on the G.A.R. Hall picnic grounds Monday evening marked the close of formal activities for the American Legion Auxiliary here until the opening of the fall season on the first Tuesday in September when 1947 officers will be installed.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 3, 1971
• Yankton golfers Jim Ahern and Jim Binder, Jr. joined top flight Norfolk, Neb., linksters Don Bridge and Jim Shade in entering the big Pierre Fourth of July Tournament this weekend at the Pierre Elks Country Club.
• The Lincoln, Neb., Chamber of Commerce has approved a recommendation citing a need for a prompt study of freeway corridors from Fremont to Lincoln and from Fremont to South Sioux.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 3, 1996
• John Reimers of Yankton caught a 32-pound flathead catfish on June 27, while fishing the Jim River. The catch earned Reimers South Dakota Trophy Angler status, doubling the 15-pound weight minimum requirement, but not beating the 54-pound state record.
• The On Cue store at the Yankton Mall has relocated and expanded by more than 1,200 feet. On Cue will open today at its new location between Braun’s and Radio Shack.
