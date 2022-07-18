100 Years
Wednesday, July 19, 1922
• Yankton County is on a spot cash basis, but it is different today. All obligations have been met, and no one needs to wait a minute for cash due. Except for one item, a missing bond, Yankton County’s slate would be clean. That bond, for $1,111, was advertised five years ago, but nobody presented it for payment and it is still out.
• All former records for the number of automobiles in Yankton County have been broken this year. A glance at the license book shows there are 103 more automobiles licensed at this time than for all of last year. Yankton County was apportioned 2,950 pair of license plates for both 1921 and 1922. At the end of 1921 a total of 2,639 had been issued.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, July 19, 1947
• Yankton County farmers had their first demonstration of the importance of test plots and their value to the individual farmer Wednesday afternoon when the newly organized Yankton County Crop Improvement association held its first annual Crop Day tour of test plots throughout the county.
• The construction of the new U.S. Highway 81 by the Roberts Construction company is taking form swiftly, with big caterpillar tractors, scoops, auto patrols and packers all in action. Work started last week at a point three and a half miles east of Crofton on Highway 12, and the crew is working north toward the Yankton bridge.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 19, 1972
• “Hay Country History,” a story of the pioneers of the Gayville and Meckling area written by Mrs. Carl Miller is now in print. The booklet was written and edited by Mrs. Miller in connection with the Gayville Centennial which will be celebrated August 25-27 in this community located twelve miles east of Yankton.
• One of the empty western stock saddles in the old Yankton County Historical Society Museum corral had an unexpected reunion with some cowboys it knew in the Dirty Thirties. On Thursday, Richard “Tex” Knight, Richmond, Ind., who was visiting a patient at Sacred Heart Hospital, took a short ride around the bend to the museum. While examining the saddles on display there, he thought he saw a familiar one. He checked a hidden corner and there were the worn initials, ABK, which his father carved many years ago when the saddle was new.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 19, 1997
• For Irene Fairley, a woman’s place is in the home. And in the farmyard and its surrounding acreage. Fairley is continuing an unbroken line of female owners on the farm southeast of Gayville. Women have owned and run the farm since the 1870s, sharing the ability to overcome adversity.
• Some call the “Miracles of Jesus” pageant an inspiration. Others call it a labor of love. But this year there’s one thing you can no longer call it. Cancelled. Five years of James River flooding has forced the pageant out of Olivet, but it remains alive at the Menno Pioneer Heritage Association grounds. This year’s production runs July 25-27 at 9 p.m. nightly.
