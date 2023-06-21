100 Years Ago
Friday, June 22, 1923
• Harold Hunt last evening put up an appearance bond of $15 to insure his presence at a hearing to be held this evening at 8 o’clock before Justice Z. Richey on a charge of breaking the traffic laws of the city of Yankton. Police Commissioner W. F. Jencke and Officer George Osborn were witnesses of the young man’s driving which they claim caused two cars to be damaged.
• There has been a slight falling off in attendance this year from last in the number of students registered in the summer session at Yankton College, according to figures given out today by E. H. Meyers, secretary. The total enrollment this year, including Conservatory students, is 111. Last year’s enrollment reached over 150. This is partly due, it is said, to the financial condition of this section of the country. Summer wages are also more attractive in most lines, it is pointed out.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 22, 1948
• After several weeks’ deliberation on the part of property owners affected, a decision was reached last night to approve the proposed widening of Capitol street on the east side between Third and Fourth streets, and the board of city commissioners moved to accept the bid of John Famestad whose figure for the work was $6,409.58.
• An emergency landing in a muddy cornfield, coming in crosswise to the cultivation, was ticklish experience of Allen Sparrowhawk, South Dakota Airways pilot at the Yankton municipal airport, west of the city Monday afternoon. Sparrowhawk was flying around a pasture to check it for spraying with DDT when suddenly he felt a quiver in the plane and his motor conked out with a broken rod. The pilot was cruising too low to go very far so he had to pick out a spot in which to land “right now.”
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 22, 1973
• Yankton and area “ham” radio operators will be among more than 12,000 North American amateur radio buffs spending this weekend with an emergency communications practice. The area “Prairie Dog Amateur Radio Club” this year will be setting up shortwave sets, antennas and power generators at the Tabor Recreation Area on Lewis and Clark Lake.
• Passage of a resolution by Niobrara, Neb.’s, village board and planning commission has started the second move in the community’s 117-year history. Soon after the joint session accepted plans, specifications and cost estimates for phase one of the grading of the new town site, a landowners meeting attended by more than 350 persons was held. The first construction activity at the new town site just above the community on a bluff will be the movement of about 905,000 cubic yards of dirt within 120 calendar days after the signing of the contracts.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 22, 1998
• Jennifer Kortan was crowned the new queen at Saturday night’s Czech Days coronation. Past Czech Days queens were invited back to Tabor to take part in the 50th annual celebration. All but three past queens were able to make it back for the weekend.
• Nebraska fans rejoiced after K.C. Hilgenkamp’s 3-pointer with nine-tenths of a second left, giving Nebraska an 86-83 win in the South Dakota-Nebraska High School All-Star Girls’ Basketball Game, held Saturday night at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena. The boys gave the Nebraska fans even more to cheer about with a 112-104 victory.
