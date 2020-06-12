The Yankton County Commission will hold the second reading of proposed subdivision regulation amendments to the Yankton County Zoning Ordinance during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will discuss a discretionary formula resolution, a Highway 52 bike path bid, the women’s jail, an update on the Mead Cultural Education Center reopening, a Boys & Girls Club funding request and employee handbook updates.
The commission has also slated an executive session regarding litigation.
The County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Limited seating is available in the chamber due to social distancing protocol; the meeting will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page.
