Starting today (Tuesday), the Yankton County Highway Department will be closing 444th Avenue between 304th Street and 305th Street for a culvert replacement. The road will be closed all day or until repairs are completed.
Also, starting Wednesday, May 4, East Side Drive will be closed from S.D. Highway 50 north to Whiting Drive. This will be for two days or as long as it takes to complete the project.
All closing are based on no rain on those days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.