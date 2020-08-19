In Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 update from the Department of Health, South Dakota reported 123 new cases and one death.
According to media reports, the death occurred in Minnehaha County. It brings the state’s toll to 155.
The new positive tests raised the state’s case total to 10,566.
Locally, Bon Homme County reported two new cases, giving it 28 known cases to date. There are 15 active cases.
Yankton County reported one new case, its 159th. The county has seen 58 new cases since the beginning of the month. Two new recoveries were reported (109). There are 47 active cases.
Charles Mix County recorded one new case, raising its total to 114. Eighteen cases are active.
Clay County reported one new case, its 142nd. It also registered three new recoveries (122) to lower its active case total to 20.
Turner County added a new case, its 63rd. There was one new recovery (48). There are 15 active cases.
Union County also added a new case, giving it 224 to date. There are 21 active cases.
Other statewide statistics for Wednesday included:
• Active Cases — 1,222 (+59)
• Recoveries — 9,189 (+63)
• Hospitalizations — 935 ever hospitalized (+8); 55 currently hospitalized (-13)
• Testing — 168,080 total tests (+1,776); 131,047 individuals tested (+1,034)
In Nebraska, six new deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Tuesday to raise the state’s total to 368.
There were 262 new positive tests processed, lifting the state’s case total to 30,825.
One new positive test was reported in Cedar County (30), while Knox County’s case total was amended downward by one to 42.
According to the DHHS website, the number of total hospitalizations was amended to 1,835 (down from 1,883), while new hospitalizations rose by two to 160.
The number of recoveries was listed at 22,798 (+151).
