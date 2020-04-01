Let’s hope you enjoy Wednesday’s gorgeous weather, because it comes crashing to a halt today (Thursday).
Cold, wet weather returns to the region today, with a winter weather advisory issued for the region north of the Missouri River from 7 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Friday
After temperatures reached the mid 70s in Yankton Wednesday, the mercury is expected to drop steadily throughout the day, with readings reaching the freezing mark late this afternoon. The chance of rain increases as the day moves on, with a good chance of mixed precipitation by the early evening. While potential snow totals are expected to be light, it could create poor visibility and slick roads at times.
The precipitation is expected to clear out Friday, but cold conditions will linger into the first half of the weekend.
