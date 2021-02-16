Register Of Deeds Office Sets Two New Records In 2020

In a year that was seemingly devoid of positives, the Yankton County Register of Deeds Office has been able to provide otherwise.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Yankton County Commission, the board heard from Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff about the office’s 2020 on two significant areas where the county saw record numbers.
“Our $344,130 in office revenue broke our former record by over $40,000 and it was $130,000 more than we spent on the Register of Deeds department in 2020,” Hunhoff said in an email to the Press & Dakotan prior to Tuesday’s meeting. “Any time you have a 14.5% increase in office revenue, it’s noteworthy.
This included a $10,000 increase in copy sales and a $26,000 increase for recording real estate documents.
“Both jumps were driven by the large number of people who refinanced their homes last year to lock in a lower interest rate for their mortgages,” he said.
He said that real estate sales numbers were also a record breaker.
“It was also Yankton County’s best-ever year in real estate sales with $119.3 million worth of property changing hands in 2020,” he said. “This was also spurred by the low interest rates, which motivated many to look for a bigger or newer home.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic factoring in to the majority of the year, it’s easy for one to assume that the office would be adversely affected by the global situation.
And at first, Hunhoff said that was very much the case.
“Business was very slow in April due to the pandemic,” he said. “We were still in our office helping people by appointment, but our counter window was closed to the public for a few weeks and all of our numbers were down that month.”
However, he said that pandemic-induced attempts at boosting the economy played into the record-setting year.
“Looking at 2020 as a whole, COVID-19 actually had a positive effect on business in our office,” he said. “It led to that big cut in interest rates which stimulated more real estate activity, whether that was people purchasing a new home or refinancing their current home.”
Hunhoff made note of another positive statistic for the county.
“We had only 49 Yankton County divorces in 2020, which is a 13-year low and 14 fewer than 2019,” he said. “Our marriages were down as well, with just 160 couples tying the knot, but we continue to average about three marriages for every divorce, so that’s not a bad ratio.”
However, a grimmer statistic has been emerging over the last few years.
“The number of county deaths has been trending upward for six years,” he said. “We averaged 201 Yankton County resident deaths per year from 2000-2014. Since 2015, our county has averaged 254 resident deaths per year. That’s a 26% jump in a relatively short period, and we can’t attribute it to more people living here because our population growth has been stagnant. It would be good to see those mortality numbers start to stabilize or decrease.”
He added that a number of factors have been contributing to deaths in the county.
“Our local increase in deaths is not due to any single disease or health issue, but there is an uptick in several areas, including deaths from heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s and accidents,” he said. “Heart disease has been Yankton County’s No. 1 killer every year since 2012 and cancer has consistently been our No. 2 cause of death.”
Hunhoff noted that it’s still unknown just how much of an impact COVID had on the 2020 in proportion to other ailments.
“The state has not yet provided the entire breakdown of what caused our 265 Yankton County deaths in 2020, but it’s a good bet COVID-19 will emerge as our No. 3 mortality factor from last year,” he said. “We had 28 COVID-19 deaths here in 2020 and that number would rank third among Yankton County deaths every year going back to at least 2012.”
While 2020 was a good year for real estate numbers and office revenues and initial numbers in 2021 look fantastic, he cautioned the commission to avoid setting lofty expectations.
“Real estate’s been good,” he said. “I’ve had a really good January and we’re having a pretty good February. I’m tempering my expectations for another record year, though, because it seems like most of the people that would refinance or who would benefit from refinancing have now done that. And we just don’t have a lot of real estate available for sale. We have 10 homes in Yankton County right now. Maybe things will slow down. We hope not.”
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved several plats.
• Discussed 2021 property values.
• Approved proposals for hands-free entrance doors and hands-free flush toilets.
• Moved the second regular meeting in March to Monday, March 15, due to a conference that many commissioners will be attending.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.