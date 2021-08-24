m. Monday of a customer threatening employees at a business on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of a tablet on Picotte St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:05 a.m. Monday of an assault that occurred last Thursday west of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6 p.m. Monday of an assault on Highway 52.
