Incidents
• A report was received at 7:03 p.m. Friday of a vehicle break-in on Greenview Dr. A wallet and cash were reported stolen.
• A report was received at 8:56 p.m. Friday of three individuals smoking marijuana at the Westside Park skate park.
• A report was received at 10:11 p.m. Friday of a gas drive-off in Yankton.
• A report was received at 9:25 a.m. Saturday of a fishing tackle from a boat on Capitol St.
• A report was received at 11:46 a.m. Saturday of the theft of items from a vehicle on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 2:35 p.m. Saturday of theft on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 8:44 p. . Saturday of vandalism on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 11:25 p.m. Saturday of an assault on Pennsylvania St.
• A report was received at 2:10 a.m. Sunday of a protection order violation on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 2:12 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Whiting Dr.
• A report was received at 11:43 a.m. Sunday of a fight on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:54 p.m. Sunday of a fight on Broadway Ave. A male individual reportedly punched a business employee and left on a lawnmower.
• A report was received at 8:22 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Maple St.
• A report was received at 9:32 a.m. Monday of a protection order violation on Walnut St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:49 p.m. Friday of a residential burglary off of 437th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at Saturday of theft on Dace St. in Volin.
