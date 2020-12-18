100 Years Ago
Sunday, December 19, 1920
No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 19, 1945
• Arrangements were completed and sale was made yesterday of the building at 304 West Third street, occupied by the Yankton Gas company, to Ernest Bowyer post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, which plans to remodel it as a permanent home and clubrooms for the post.
• Word has been received in Yankton from the Nordyke Publishing Company in Hollywood that Mrs. Tim Johnson of 405 Cedar street has written another song which has been accepted for publication. The song is “Our Dreamboat.” Mrs. Johnson also wrote the song “I’m a Yank from Yankton.”
50 Years Ago
Saturday, December 19, 1970
• Agriculture continues to be America’s No. 1 industry. It employs more people than steel and auto industries, utilities and transportation combined.
• Laura Nelson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald V. Nelson was crowned Saint Lucia, Queen of Lights, at the annual breakfast held Monday morning, Dec. 14, in Tabor Lutheran Church by Wausa. The queen and her court visited shut-ins and elderly members of the congregation this week.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 19, 1995
• Plans for a park at Fox Run Subdivision are out of the file and dusted off thanks to residents’ efforts. After juggling projects, funds were designated from the Yankton Parks Department’s 1996 budget to get the new park going. The six-acre park will be located on the western side of the city’s housing development, near Adkins Drive.
Winning the Prep Boys Team of the Year award from the state’s sportswriters is not so much another accolade for the Bon Homme football team as it is the residue of a profitable state of denial. “Losing,” explains coach Russ Morrell, “never enters our players’ minds.” The Cavaliers have won the last two 11B state championships and finished the 1995 season riding a 21-game winning streak.
