Pursuit And Crash Lead To End Of Manhunt

A crash into a house near Volin Monday morning helped lead to the end of a nationwide manhunt.
Timothy Sargent, 42, Akron, Ohio, and Savannah Emich, 20, Ohio — both of whom are implicated in a number of shootings across three states —were arrested by the South Dakota Highway Patrol near Freeman Monday morning.
According to Yankton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl, a report was received that a vehicle had crashed into a house in rural Volin at 12:17 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection 302nd St. and 452nd Ave. near Volin.
Rothschadl told the Press & Dakotan that the vehicle that crashed into the house had been reported stolen out of Truman, Minnesota. According to Tony Mangan, public information officer with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the house itself is located in rural Clay County.
Following the crash, the suspects stole another vehicle from the residence and fled the scene. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Department and Highway Patrol — along with other area departments — assisted in a pursuit that led to a farm near Freeman.
According to Mangan, that the suspects were taken into custody without incident. Both received minor injuries, but did not need transport to the hospital for further treatment.
Mangan said that the Division of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the incident at this time.
Sargent and Emich have been implicated in a shooting rampage that stretches all the way to West Virginia.
According to ABC News, the two may be connected to the following incidents:
• Aug. 17 — “Sargent allegedly shot and wounded a 29-year-old man on a section of the Towpath Trail in Akron, police said. The victim, who was living at a homeless campsite on the trail and was acquainted with Sargent, was shot multiple times and helped police identify Sargent as the suspected shooter, according to Akron police.”
• Aug. 18 — Sargent is suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Akron.
• Aug. 19 — Sargent is suspected of killing a 62-year-old man, who was not identified, in Milton, West Virginia. Police believe Sargent and Emich then drove to Indiana where that evening, both allegedly fired on an SUV near the entrance to O’Bannon Woods State Park in Corydon, Indiana. Two of the SUV’s three occupants were wounded.
ABC further reports that the couple is being held in South Dakota pending extradition to Ohio and that a motive for the shootings is unknown.
Further details were not available at this time.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.