HENRY — For nearly 20 years, Carolyn Eck and her husband rented out their pastureland for cattle grazing northwest of Watertown, near Warner Lake. The land has not been tilled since before Eck moved to the property in 2003, she said.
It wasn’t until 2018, when cattle had mowed down the pasture like every other year, that Eck believed something was amiss with her land.
“I just thought, ‘Something isn’t right.’ It looked almost barren, starved. I don’t know the accurate way to describe it,” Eck said.
The following year, Eck enrolled 140 acres in the federal Conservation Reserve Program, which encourages landowners to protect environmentally sensitive land by not farming it.
Those enrolled in CRP enter a 10- or 15-year contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and receive an annual rental payment. In exchange, CRP participants plant species that create wildlife habitat and improve the land’s overall health and quality.
Roughly four years into her contract, Eck said her CRP land has welcomed more wildlife and has acted as an educational tool on rehabilitation for farmers and environmental groups.
With a 37% decrease in the number of national CRP acres since 2007 and a continued need to preserve environmental health, landowners and several members of Congress hope to see program reforms in the next farm bill.
In January, Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota re-introduced the CRP Improvement Act. The bill would raise the current annual payment limitation of $50,000, which was set in 1985 when the program started, to $125,000 to account for inflation and increasing land prices.
The bill would also partially reimburse farmers for establishing infrastructure needed to support livestock grazing on approved CRP land, such as fences and water distribution.
Additionally, the bill would provide CRP landowners with assistance in paying for mid-contract management activities, which are actions that landowners undertake to disturb the land. According to the USDA, management activities mimic events like storms, grazing and fires, which support the growth and diversity of native plants by naturally disturbing the land. The CRP Improvement Act would not help with costs related to haying or grazing management.
The CRP Improvement Act would also permanently install State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement (SAFE) under Continuous CRP. SAFE is a CRP initiative in which farmers establish wetlands, grasses and trees to create habitat and food sources for threatened or endangered wildlife species.
Owen Fagerhaug, South Dakota’s Farm Service Agency conservation program manager, said a limitation prevents USDA from enrolling more than 25% of a county’s eligible crop land acres in CRP. However, if the county agrees, the USDA can waive that limit to enroll land in Continuous CRP, which targets specific conservation practices, such as wetland buffers. If the bill passes, SAFE acres would also be able to bypass the county CRP acreage limit.
Currently, the CRP Improvement Act sits with the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
South Dakota currently has the most CRP acreage it has had since the program’s inception in 1985 and is among the highest nationwide.
South Dakota had 2,104,715 acres enrolled in CRP as of May, accounting for 9.15% of total CRP acres in the U.S. The Rushmore State now has the third-largest number of CRP acres, behind Texas and Colorado, according to USDA data.
Still, Fagerhaug said South Dakota counties are not near the 25% acreage cap.
“(CRP) is a program to help environmentally sensitive land, improve wildlife habitat, soil erosion, water quality, wind erosion and just conservation in general,” he said.
Fagerhaug said the term “environmentally sensitive” encompasses varying resource concerns that must be addressed to improve a landscape, such as a farmstead shelter belt to improve wind erosion.
Pete Bauman, a South Dakota State University Extension Natural Resources Field specialist, said CRP leads to a host of environmental benefits. CRP incorporates diverse plant species that attract pollinators, which in turn attract insects that bring in baby chicks, he said.
CRP also encourages South Dakota to claim ownership of its downstream impact on neighboring states, Bauman said.
According to Dennis Hoyle, a third-generation Edmunds County farmer and long-time CRP landowner, the ground acts as a filter for water that soaks into it. However, he said when water runs off a soybean field, for example, the ground becomes a source of pollution.
Hoyle, who has been a board member of the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition for eight years, once drove through his neighborhood after a heavy rainfall and found sloughs filled with water that had run off the fields and into the wetlands.
When he stopped by a section of his CRP land, he encountered a much different scene.
“I could have walked through that slough. I barely got my socks wet. Because (the water) stayed put. The land absorbed it,” Hoyle said.
While many conservationists support CRP for its environmental effects, some critics say the program has several downfalls.
A 2012 research paper published by the Council on Food, Agricultural & Resource Economics notes that several studies from the 1990s found that CRP had negative impacts on rural economies.
One of the studies analyzed the “median household income, poverty and population” of 19 southwestern Minnesota counties that had 15% of their land in CRP in 1998. The report suggested that “CRP enrollment is associated with lower median household incomes and lower populations in farming-dependent counties.”
More recent concerns with CRP center around the fact that CRP takes cropland out of production. As a result, some say the program also takes away farming opportunities from young producers.
At a House Agriculture Subcommittee hearing in May, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad of Minnesota said young farmers in his state have told him that higher rental rates cause competition between the federal government and beginning farmers looking to rent land.
Research from the University of Florida says some opponents of CRP believe the program’s budget should be cut to help decrease the federal budget deficit.
South Dakota’s annual CRP rental payments totaled nearly $104 million in 2022. The national total reached $1.7 billion that year, according to the USDA.
Nearly 38 years after CRP began, proposed legislation could ensure the program continues to support landowners and their acres.
“I don’t know that (the bill) is going to save any small town or family farm,” Hoyle said. “But CRP is good for wildlife. It’s good for the soil, good for the environment, so there’s a benefit there.”
This article was produced by South Dakota News Watch, a non-profit journalism organization located online at sdnewswatch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.