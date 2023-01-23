Thrive
Joseph Santos, professor and graduate program coordinator for South Dakota State University’s Ness School of Management and Economics, discussed the economics surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each time Yankton Thrive has held its five-year YES! (Yankton Economic Success) fundraiser, community response has exceeded the ask, and this year is no exception.

“We have a great history of raising dollars here in Yankton,” Nancy Wenande, CEO of Yankton Thrive, told attendees at its annual meeting Monday afternoon. “There is a publication upfront, and many of you have already received this, that talks about how much money we’ve raised in previous campaigns, what we’ve done with those dollars, what our goals are for the current campaign and what we’re going to utilize those dollars for.”

