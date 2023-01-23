Each time Yankton Thrive has held its five-year YES! (Yankton Economic Success) fundraiser, community response has exceeded the ask, and this year is no exception.
“We have a great history of raising dollars here in Yankton,” Nancy Wenande, CEO of Yankton Thrive, told attendees at its annual meeting Monday afternoon. “There is a publication upfront, and many of you have already received this, that talks about how much money we’ve raised in previous campaigns, what we’ve done with those dollars, what our goals are for the current campaign and what we’re going to utilize those dollars for.”
The 2022 fundraiser, the fourth such event since 2007, raised more than the set goal of $3.2 million.
“I will say, the dollar amount is not final because we are still seeing a lot more in-kind contributions coming our way. But, as of right now, (it’s) $3.3 million,” she said. “That is the most money that we have ever raised in the Yankton community.”
The Yes! 2007-2012 campaign’s goal was $1.85 million; it raised $2.1 million. The 2013-2017 goal was $2.2 million and it raised $2.4 million. The 2017-2021 campaign goal was $2.7 million and, again, contributions came in over that amount at $2.8 million.
“What have we done in our previous campaigns? A lot,” Wenande said. “The impact in Yankton has been huge, on what we’ve been able to work toward and people we’ve been able to partner with to make things happen in Yankton.”
Some of those accomplishments have included constructing spec buildings or buildings without a prior identified purchaser, one of which drew Great Plains Processing to Yankton, as well as expansions at Parker, Sapa/Hydro, Kolberg-Pioneer/ASTEC, Applied Engineering and others, she said.
“We have purchased land for industrial and commercial development; we have made community investments in the Huether Family Aquatics Center, the Boys & Girls Club, the Mount Marty University fieldhouse, and we have so much happening in workforce development,” Wenande said. “Through one of the previous campaigns, we were able to create the (Workforce Development) division that Rita Nelson runs for us.”
Nelson’s hard work partnering with local employers will continue to play an important role in attracting workers to Yankton, she said.
The goal of $3.2 million was arrived at in cooperation with National Community Development Services (NCDS), a company that specializes in fundraising for chambers of commerce and economic development groups.
NCDS has worked with Thrive since the 2007 fundraiser, Wenande said.
“NCDS meets with a lot of our previous investors, as well as future investors, to see what they like about what we’ve done: What can we do better? What do you want done differently?” she said. “We listened to those investors and to where they want to put their dollars in future campaigns. So, you’ll see, every five years when we run a new campaign, the goals are different. What we want to accomplish with those dollars changes, based upon what we are hearing from you.”
Over the next five years, Thrive will focus on three main areas, including talent attraction, retention and development in partnership with local entities; housing development in Yankton and community investment.
“Rita (Nelson) works with all of you and the programs you run, so we can continue to grow the population here and grow our workforce,” Wenande said. “We also have significant dollars that we are going to invest in housing development.”
Prior to her talk Monday, Wenande announced that the South Dakota House had overwhelmingly approved Senate Bill 41, the last hurdle before it reaches the governor’s desk. The bill sets aside $200 million to establish a program for housing infrastructure — curb, gutter and pavement — loans and grants. The bill made it to Gov. Noem last year, but was shelved due to some concerns regarding verbiage. The passage of this year’s version has been followed closely by groups involved with development and construction.
“(Part of) that $200 million will hopefully be available to Yankton, Wenande said. “We are going to be working on a new housing project. We have an option on 80 acres of land just west of Westbrook Estates. We’re going to call the development Garden Estates, and we are looking to develop out approximately 20 acres as a starting point and have those homes at a price point of, hopefully, $340,000 or less.”
Thrive also has a request for proposal out on two lots for apartment buildings on Whiting Drive on the east side of Yankton.
“We are going to give (those lots) away to a developer to build multi-family housing,” Wenande said. “We need more apartments on the east side of town, close to where a lot of our manufacturing is.”
Some employees are having transportation issues that the project could solve as well, she noted.
In keeping with investor feedback, Thrive will put more funding toward labor and housing issues this cycle, over community investment, Wenande said.
“We need to continue to partner on the big things that we want to see in Yankton,” she said. “Yankton Thrive is the type of organization that isn’t going to sit around and complain about things that aren’t happening. We’re going to seek solutions; we’re going to find partnerships; and we’re going to work hard to continue to grow our community.”
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Joseph Santos, professor and graduate program coordinator for South Dakota State University’s Ness School of Management and Economics, gave a presentation on the economic situation nationally and in South Dakota from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic through today.
• The group also heard the annual financial report from Brian Steward.
