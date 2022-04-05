County Begins Recreational Marijuana Discussion

Yankton County officials are looking ahead at the prospect of recreational marijuana, even with a proposed November ballot initiative still gathering signatures.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission held a discussion about setting up a framework the county will use should recreational marijuana be passed this fall.
The discussion was led by Chairman Joseph Healy, who has vocally advocated for at least starting the discussion early.
“We brought this up a couple meetings ago that it should be on our radar,” he said. “We know there’s a high probability that recreational marijuana will be on the ballot. We have two options: it’s kick the can or we can try and get some discussion generated.”
Though a proposed initiated measure is still making the rounds, Ned Horsted, executive director of the Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota, told the board it’s likely going to be voted on in November.
“I believe they need about 17,000 (signatures); they’ve collected about 20,000 and I think their target is beyond that just to make sure they’ve got a high validity rate,” he said. “There’s no guarantees in life, but I’d bet the farm on that being on the ballot.”
A constitutional amendment was passed by state voters in 2020 but was eventually struck down by the South Dakota Supreme Court.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said he’s not entirely sure there’s a need to have a discussion with such haste.
“It’s great to talk about it, but there’s so many hurdles and it’s not even on the ballot yet,” he said. “When it is, maybe it passes and maybe it doesn’t. And even if it does pass, the state is going to change things with it like they always do. It might even go to another lawsuit. It’s great to be aware of that, but there’s so many unknowns that I hesitate to get too far down in the weeds.”
He added that the county wouldn’t necessarily be starting from scratch.
“We have a really good framework with our medical (statutes) and we’ll probably treat rec similar with the zoning where we’d want it in Lakeside Commercial, Commercial and Ag,” he said. “I think we’ve done a great job of having a good framework, and we’re going to have to wait until the state gives us a little guidance before we get into it too deep.”
Horsted said he’s happy to see the county thinking ahead on the subject.
“I’ve been to a lot of county meetings, but this is a prime example of what good local government looks like,” he said. “I tend to agree (that) the zoning ordinance you’ve put together with medical looks really good. It’s the path of least resistance when recreational does come.”
Healy said there will still be a few things to think about in the meantime.
“I see it as us allowing or disallowing home-grow, identifying the zones that it’s going to be legal in, and the other thing is going to be, are we going to limit the number of licenses?” he said.
Since the item on recreational marijuana was only a discussion item, no formal actions were taken.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Signed an agreement for a state Bridge Improvement Grant to help with the replacement of Stone Church Bridge;
• Discussed potential improvements to W. 11th Street;
• Heard presentations from Yankton Transit and Yankton Thrive;
• Were given a demonstration of new GIS software by Harry Redman of Planning & Development District III;
• Approved two conditional-use permits;
• Tabled a variance and a plat to the May 3 commission meeting.
