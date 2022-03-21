100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 22, 1922
• Yankton Princess De Kol, a junior 3-year-old Holstein cow, owned by the State Hospital at Yankton, recently finished the milk and butter fat test under official supervision. The cow is reported in the latest official bulletin of the Holstein Friesian Association of America as having made at the age of three years and five months, a record of 460.9 pounds of milk and 16.266 lbs. of butter fat, in seven days equivalent to 20.3 pounds of butter.
• Preliminary work on the construction of the long grade of the Nebraska approach to the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri river here got under way this afternoon when the foreman for Higgins & Grinnell, the Omaha firm which secured the contract, set men at work building some scows upon which will be placed the pumps to be used in the work. Six or seven of the pontoon boats belonging to Capt. Joe Giesler are to be used for this purpose.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, March 22, 1947
• The largest aerial training maneuver of very heavy bombers ever staged in the United States will be flown by the 15th Air Forces during Army Week when 40 B-29 “Superforts” salute the major cities of the Midwest. Residents of Yankton will witness the sky maneuvers as the airplanes are en route from the simulated bombing attack on Minneapolis, April 12.
• Mrs. George Koltanowski has returned to Yankton after accompanying her husband, internationally famous chess wizard, on an exhibition tour of the U.S. and Canada. They also spent part of the winter in South America where Mr. Koltanowski directed a Latin American chess tournament. He is continuing his tour of the north-central states now, but is expected to arrive in Yankton the first week in April.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 22, 1972
• There’s a place in Gayville for older men and women to be, to talk, to help, and do something about the worth of all individuals. It’s called the Senior Citizen Center. The organization which began October 1 last year is moving forward in outlook and accomplishments. The members range in ages from 50 to 98.
• There are some changes coming for telephone users in the Yankton area March 30 when wires are cut at the old local phone office downtown and are spliced into the new office on Broadway. One major obvious change is that telephone users must dial the entire seven numbers of a telephone number to complete their calls — the system of “ignoring” the first two digits will not work anymore.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 22, 1997
• In their battle against rising flood waters, state officials have a valuable weapon — the muscles of 1,000 inmates for sandbagging and other needs. The human arsenal includes 100 inmates from the Yankton trusty unit of the Springfield State Prison.
• The Yankton Bucks wanted to prove that they belonged in the S.D. State AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament, and they did so in the consolation round Friday as they stuffed Watertown 53-33 at the Sioux Falls Arena Friday afternoon.
