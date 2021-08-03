• Michael Meyer, 56, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold and on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Austin Johnson, 26, no address given, was arrested Monday on a warrant for unauthorized tampering with a motor vehicle, threatening a law enforcement officer or family and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
• Rebecca Sargent, 46, Vermillion, was booked Monday on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
• Cheyenne Crow Guzman, 28, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold.
• McKenzie White Eyes, 27, Yankton, was arrested Monday for intentional damage to property ($400 or less)/third-degree vandalism.
