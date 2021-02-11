COVID Presents An Archery Opportunity

There was no existing archery tournament — past or present — known as the Rushmore Rumble a mere two months ago.
And back then, nobody was making plans to visit Yankton for such a tournament. The NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC) was not abuzz with activity in preparation for a major mid-winter competition.
And yet, starting today (Friday), more than 750 archers from 46 states and five countries will descend on Yankton.
They’ve come for the innagural Rushmore Rumble — which runs through Sunday — and the COVID-19 pandemic is not standing in their way.
According to Bruce Cull — NFAA Foundation President, NFAA Executive Director and NEYAC director — the new tournament comes at a time that would usually be utilized for World Archery’s annual Vegas Shoot.
“This tournament was something that totally happened because of COVID,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “This weekend that we’re having this was what we’d normally have for the Vegas weekend. … That tournament is huge and it was totally impossible to have it in Vegas. We actually moved it — we didn’t cancel it — and we’re going to have it in April, and things are starting to lighten up there, so hopefully that looks good for the future.”
With the Vegas Shoot postponed and archery officials starting to look at what they could do in 2021, Cull said he received a call to action.
“The inspiration for this came from a guy that does media,” he said. “He just said, ‘Hey, this is terrible. The whole archery world is gone. There’s nothing going on. We’ve got to do something.’ And he said, ‘You can do stuff in South Dakota — you had it in September. What’s it going to cost?’”
Cull said he estimated that it would cost around $35,000 to raise a new tournament from the ground up.
“So he said, ‘If I come up with $40,000, will you have the tournament?’ And I said sure,” Cull said. “He called back 20 minutes later and said, ‘I got it.’”
According to Cull, planning for the tournament began right away at the end of December.
“The whole thing was happening around Christmas and New Year’s,” he said. “We were going crazy planning.”
Cull said that the state’s approach to the virus made a tournament possible now, but safety is not being sacrificed in order to host the event.
“It was obviously something that we have the ability to be able to host here because of what our state has for regulations, or maybe what they don’t have for regulations,” he said. “We still follow the CDC guidelines for sporting events, which is basically masks are required, unless you’re doing the participation in a shoot — when you’re up on the line shooting. … Because of the COVID, we’ve got to spread people out and they can’t be as close to each other during the actual shooting. We’ve done the social distancing and everything else. We’ve prepared well for it.”
A number of other protocols are being put in place to keep athletes, supporters and spectators safe, including additional cleaning and limits on spectators.
Almost fittingly for a new tournament, a new face is among those helping it come to fruition at the NEYAC.
Just days removed from her departure as director of the Yankton Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Kasi Haberman has taken over as the NFAA’s marketing & communication manager.
“This is a great opportunity for me,” she said. “My last position was highly educational and very rewarding in getting me up to speed as far as tourism and how our local ecosystem is functioning. I’m excited to lend all of the knowledge and my connections to the NFAA and see what we can accomplish here.”
Cull said Haberman will be a great asset to the organization.
“We’re super happy to have her with her experience,” he said. “She helped us a lot through her position at the CVB anyhow and we’re pretty excited.”
Haberman is putting her skills to work in short order at the larger than anticipated tournament.
Originally expecting 300-400 archers at the Rushmore Rumble, officials have been pleasantly surprised by the numbers that will go towards helping boost a heavily impacted tourism economy.
“It’s overwhelming excitement from every aspect,” Cull said.
Operations Director Brittany Salonen said a lack of tournaments helped drive them to surpass the expected number of competitors within a day of announcement.
“About every archery tournament around the country has been canceled, so people were just dying to get out and do something,” Salonen said.
Event coordinator Stephanie Moser said that activities like this help lift up athletes.
“Any activities like these in any sport gives people hope that life is heading back to our new normal, whatever that normal is going to be as we move forward,” Moser said. “Archers are no different than any other person that performs in a sport — they want to do what they love, they want to do what they practice at and this is an opportunity to do that.”
As for the post-COVID future of the Rushmore Rumble, Cull — going against convention — is calling this tournament the “first annual” and said intentions are to see how it can fit into the competitive archery culture.
“I think there’s some future to this and I think what’s really good is we’ve established it here at our headquarters,” he said. “I think it’s got future potential. It needs to fit into our circuit and our circuit is very complicated.”
For more information on the Rushmore Rumble, visit https://www.nfaausa.com/tournament/rushmore-rumble/.
