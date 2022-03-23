In its first COVID-19 report since changing to a weekly format after last Friday, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday posted five new deaths in the state.
The new COVID fatalities raised the state pandemic toll to 2,880. There have been 75 deaths recorded so far this month. None of Wednesday’s new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH recorded 111 new infections, while active cases fell to 2,426, a drop of 171 since Friday’s report.
Yankton County reported no new cases and six new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 60. However, three new hospitalizations were posted. The DOH portal on Wednesday showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with one COVID-19 case, which was listed in intensive care. There were no COVID hospitalizations reported for the South Dakota Human Services Center.
The DOH’s update of community spread across the state showed just 13 of South Dakota’s 66 counties at high community spread. Locally, Turner County was at high community spread, while Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay and Yankton counties were listed at moderate community spread, and Douglas and Hutchinson counties were at low community spread.
Other statistics for Wednesday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 64 (-6 from Friday); new hospitalizations: 20;
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, +1; Yankton County, +3;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 4.9% (+.1%);
• New Area S.D. Cases (7/net) — Bon Homme County, +1; Clay County, +3; Douglas County, -1; Hutchinson County, +1; Turner County, +3;
• USD Update — The USD portal has been taken offline.
In the DOH’s update on state educational institutions:
• Grades K-12 — There were nine new cases reported last week (March 13-19), down from 16 the previous week. For the school year, there have been 11,107 cases (8,736 students; 2,371 staff), with 11,014 recoveries;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools — There were four new cases reported last week, which was identical to the previous week. For the school year, there have been 1,794 cases (1,308 students; 486 staff), with 1,769 recoveries.
