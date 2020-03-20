In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mount Marty College announced Friday it will deliver online courses for the rest of the semester.
“During this challenging time, the health and safety of everyone who studies and works at Mount Marty College remains our top priority,” President Marc Long said in a statement.
Friday’s decision covers all three campuses in Yankton, Watertown and Sioux Falls for the remainder of the semester. The May commencement ceremony will also be postponed, but all students who complete requirements will graduate in May.
“Though there is currently no known immediate risk to our locations in Yankton, Sioux Falls and Watertown, our priority is to minimize any potential risk to students, faculty, staff and neighboring communities by continuing to practice social distancing,” the school said in a news release.
MMC has no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time, according to Marketing and Communications Executive Director Kelsey Freidel-Nelson.
That situation includes students and staff who traveled abroad, including Europe, during spring break, she told the Press & Dakotan in email comments.
“Our spring break ended nearly two weeks ago, and any student traveling internationally was monitored by our staff in accordance with the (South Dakota) Department of Health’s recommendations at that time,” she said.
MMC officials are monitoring the COVID-19 situation on a continual basis, Freidel-Nelson said. “Due to the fluidity of this crisis, the Mount Marty executive team meets weekly to evaluate the current situation and will make decisions accordingly,” she said.
College officials have not made decisions on refunding money for meal plans and campus housing that students paid for but are now not using for the rest of the semester, she said.
“As all colleges and universities are doing, we are examining ways to reduce costs for both students and MMC,” she said. “We hope to have more information in the coming weeks.”
The college remains accessible to students and staff, while outside visitors to the Yankton campus must first schedule an appointment by calling the admissions office at (605) 668-1545, Freidel-Nelson said. The facilities department remains responsible for maintaining a clean campus, she said.
Students can remain on campus during the rest of the semester, she said.
“Residence halls, campus dining, student services and buildings all remain open,” she said. “Although it was recommended, students are not required to leave campus.”
Students who spend the rest of the semester off-campus can return to collect their personal items, Freidel-Nelson said. “We have communicated with students about picking up their belongings this weekend or at another convenient time,” she said.
While the campus remains open, Sacred Heart Monastery and Bishop Marty Chapel are closed to all visitors. In addition, the Holy Mass celebrations at the chapel are unavailable to the public.
The Mount Marty campus hosts not only college but also community and regional events which are affected by the decisions.
“All events for the spring semester have been canceled or postponed at this time,” Freidel-Nelson said. “Summer events (and course offerings) will be evaluated closer to the event date.”
COVID-19 has not affected construction work on the new fieldhouse and residence halls, Freidel-Nelson said. “All projects are on time and going smoothly. In fact, you can follow along on social media — we’re doing monthly updates,” she said.
For Lancer athletes, the spring season has come to an abrupt end. The NAIA — which includes the Great Plains Athletic Conference of which MMC is a member — has cancelled all spring sports.
As for other activities, all fine arts performances have also been cancelled for the spring semester, she said. The college will notify the community on the rescheduling of any performances.
Administrative offices will continue their operation, Freidel-Nelson said.
MMC continues its admissions work with new and transfer students, athletic recruiting and other preparations for the 2020-2021 academic year and athletic seasons.
“Marketing, athletics and admissions are working closely together to develop ways for students to experience Mount Marty remotely until the situation has passed,” she said.
In addition, the college continues to work with current students and staff on financial aid and work study, graduation requirements, off-campus work and faculty and staff assignments and pay. MMC employees wishing to work remotely need to coordinate with their supervisor to determine the best solution for their department.
MMC students are working directly with their academic advisors on how to complete the required hours for off-campus internships, student teaching, and nursing or other clinical assignments, Freidel-Nelson said.
To encourage a sense of community and togetherness during a time of isolation, Director of Campus Ministry Jordan Foos and his wife, Rebecca Foos, are praying the Rosary on Facebook every evening at 9 p.m. CDT. All are welcome to join the nightly Rosary, which will continue for the foreseeable future.
In addition, MMC community members are encouraged to continue reaching out to each other by social media, phone, and video chat.
“In the days and weeks ahead, be encouraged to lean on your faith, however that faith manifests in your life,” Jordan Foos said. “Dip into the Scriptures. Explore online resources like live-streamed Masses, meditation sessions or even music performances which might lift the spirit. Do those things which will keep you in a space of hope.”
Long commended the college community for its strong willingness to conduct remote learning. “I have been heartened by the commitment of faculty and students to move classes online and make the best of this situation,” he said.
Long encouraged the community to remain strong during an unprecedented time.
“The biggest concern we are hearing is that students miss seeing their friends, faculty and staff in person. I completely understand that sentiment because it is at the heart of our Benedictine idea of community,” he said.
“Everyone at Mount Marty looks forward to the time we can be together again. In the meantime, let’s continue to pray for a quick end to the pandemic.”
