ASHH Prepares For COVID-19 Surge

Running at or near capacity, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) announced Thursday new policies as it adjusts for a potential surge in COVID-19 and other patients.
The surge planning includes a voluntary program for employees in all areas of the organization to work four-hour shifts in patient care, according to CEO Doug Ekeren.
“Whether they have clinical experience or not, there are many support tasks they can help with to ease the burden when our frontline staff (is) busy,” he said.
Ekeren cited the growing demand created by the pandemic. This week, ASHH treated 10-13 COVID patients in the hospital on any given day, compared to the former 8-10 COVID hospitalizations a day for some time.
Overall, ASHH has seen a gradual incline since when the delta variant hit, Ekeren said. Now, the hospital is dealing with a spike in cases including the omicron variant.
Many of the current COVID patients are staying in the hospital much longer than they did when the pandemic started in 2020, Ekeren added. Also, the hospital continues to see a continued rise in other medical cases and emergency room visits, he said.
ASHH officials are anticipating a projected COVID surge during late January and into February, Ekeren said.
“We are pulling our team together and getting them ready, because we may be entering the most difficult stretch yet of the pandemic and know our community is going to need us,” he said.
“I am very proud of our employees for all they have done throughout the pandemic to ensure our patients and residents get the care they need.”
In addition, ASHH officials decided this week to postpone some surgical procedures until at least Jan. 28. Procedures being delayed are those that require an inpatient overnight stay or a prolonged recovery time in the hospital.
“This was a difficult decision to make and one we put off as long as we could. We know this is an inconvenience to our patients and to medical providers,” Ekeren said.
“However, given the level of patient care needs we are seeing right now, particularly due to increasing COVID hospitalizations, this decision was necessary to ensure we can allocate our resources to where they are most required.”
ASHH officials don’t list a specific bed capacity for the hospital because the number fluctuates depending on staffing, supplies and resources, according to ASHH spokesman Nathan Johnson.
When ASHH has reached its capacity, its transfer center seeks to place patients in regional and critical-access hospitals based on the person’s needs, he said. In addition, patients are transferred back to community hospitals when they no longer need the tertiary (highest) level of care.
“As hospitalizations increase across the region, transfers become more challenging,” Johnson said.
The bed shortage isn’t limited to Yankton, Ekeren said. For months, it’s been difficult on any given day to find an intensive-care unit (ICU) bed in Sioux Falls, Omaha, Minneapolis, Fargo, Rapid City and elsewhere, he said.
To relieve the demand on beds, ASHH has turned to at-home care where appropriate, Johnson said. Those include Avera’s home monitoring program for COVID patients who would otherwise need hospitalization for, as an example, oxygen therapy, he said.
COVID doesn’t affect only hospitals, as the pandemic has placed a strain on clinics, Johnson said. Some Avera Health clinics are using more virtual visits in the face of seeing record volumes, complicated by staff out with COVID and other illnesses.
Nursing homes, which initially saw the most COVID cases and deaths, are also affected by the new variant, Ekeren said.
“Nursing homes are also being challenged by the number of employees who have been sick,” he said. “Because of the high community spread, we have experienced more residents in our nursing homes contracting COVID and requiring heightened care.”
The hospital’s situation, in turn, affects nursing homes, Ekeren said.
“With hospitals so busy, nursing homes are being challenged with accepting patients who can leave the hospital,” he said. “However, the transfers are often delayed due to a lack of available long-term care staff to care for additional residents.”
Omicron can easily spread in areas where people live closely together, such as nursing homes and prisons, according to Elizabeth Healy, ASHH vaccination coordinator.
“One thing we continue to see is that, when a person is fully vaccinated and has received a booster, they are much less likely to be severely ill if they do have a breakthrough infection,” she said. “The majority of the severe illnesses that require hospitalization and deaths are in folks who are not vaccinated.”
The return of students and staff to both K-12 and post-secondary schools after the holidays has raised concerns about their COVID safety, Healy said. “It is so important that kids stay in school as that is the best place for them to learn,” she said.
Healy offered advice based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In order for them to stay with in-person learning, the CDC recommends that anyone age 5 and over get vaccinated, she said. Other guidelines are staying home when ill, wearing a well-fitted mask and performing hand hygiene.
COVID testing — and the availability of it — has emerged as major topic in recent days, Johnson said. The omicron variant spreads rapidly, leading many more people to request clinic testing or at-home testing kits, he said. In addition, some Yankton pharmacies were reporting this week they had run out of home testing kits and were waiting for replenishments.
“We are encouraging the use of home tests because we are so busy and because testing supplies are limited,” he said. “We are discouraging people from using the ED (emergency department) as a COVID testing location so our staff can focus on other emergency needs.”
A person testing positive with a home kit doesn’t need to retest, Johnson said. Home antigen tests are very accurate, and the results are reliable.
ASHH isn’t the only facility facing increased demands, Ekeren said. “At the peak being projected, it would exceed the total number of hospitalizations Avera experienced during the previous 2020 peak,” he said.
Avera Health and Sanford Health officials held a joint press conference Thursday to discuss the pandemic’s impact on their facilities. Dr. David Basel of Avera Health and Dr. Michael Wilde of Sanford Health addressed the issues they are seeing separately and together.
In particular, they are seeing much worse cases among patients who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated as compared to patients who have had their primary shots and booster.
According to the CDC, people who are unvaccinated are:
• 10 times more likely to die of COVID;
• 10 times more likely to be hospitalized; and
• 5 times more likely to get COVID.
In addition, the pandemic originally hit hardest among the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Now, the cases include more persons in their 20s and 30s.
Besides the strain on hospitals, the health systems are also seeing a higher number of cases at their urgent-care centers, emergency departments, clinics and testing locations and supplies.
Staffing remains an issue because of patient load and employees out sick, but the change in CDC guidelines for returning to work has helped, Basel said. He also talked about other steps taken, such as delaying surgeries and using employees in other positions as needed.
“We’ve been down this road before,” he said. “We’re battle tested.”
Basel finds hope from other parts of the world that omicron comes on hard but comes down quickly.
“It can be the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “We need you (members of the public) to help cross the finish line. If we dig in and do more than ever before, we can get there together.”
