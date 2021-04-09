Families Feeding Families — AGvocacy! is sponsoring a Farm Forum at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center.
Speaker Brian Donahoe, JD, will present information and answer questions about Right to Farm Covenants.
Yankton County is re-writing the zoning ordinance specific to Agriculture Districts. Right to Farm Covenants are a topic of discussion for inclusion.
Donahoe specializes in agriculture law and zoning disputes.
This meeting is open to the public.
