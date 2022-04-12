Local Officials Advise No Local Burning Amid Windy Conditions

Residents in the Yankton area should be wary of the extremely unsettled weather conditions across the region today and tonight, which could produce issues ranging from thunderstorms to wildfires.
According to the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM), strong wind gusts and above-normal temperatures will bring enhanced fire danger this afternoon, especially along the Missouri River valley where high temperatures are expected to reach into the low to mid 70s. Afternoon humidity values are expected to remain above critical levels. However, winds will shift west behind a passing front this afternoon and evening, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour creating heightened fire concern west of the James River valley.
The only chance for beyond a few hundredths of an inch of rain comes this evening with thunderstorms expected along and east of a Brookings to Tyndall line. For locations that see little (if any) rain, elevated fire danger will continue through Wednesday and Thursday as afternoon humidity levels dip into the 20%-40% range and winds gust 30-55 mph.
NO OUTDOOR BURNING ADVISED
With critical fire conditions expected for the next three days, area fire departments are asking everyone not to do any outdoor burning. According to the YCOEM, this includes — but is not limited to — campfires, warming fires or the prescribed burning of fence rows, fields, wildlands, trash and debris.
“Also, if you have had a previous open burn, then make sure any tree stumps, logs and other material are completely extinguished,” the YCOEM said in a press release Tuesday morning. “A lot of the grass fires in our area are from rekindles or of tree piles which the owner had thought were out. Tree piles or stumps can smolder for weeks after the initial fire.”
The YCOEM added, “Wildfires during these current conditions can put first responders at risk. With increased wind speeds and extremely dry conditions, wildfires spread across grasslands and fields faster than firefighters can contain and control. Therefore, first responders being in a dangerous situation becomes a distinct possibility. Please consider the lives of your first responders, neighbors and relatives when thinking about burning during these conditions.”
As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, no special weather statements had been issued for the Yankton area by the National Weather Service. After the predicted temperature readings in the 70s Tuesday, temperatures are expected to plunge overnight, with thunderstorms possible in the transition period.
Temperatures are forecast to reach only into the 40s Wednesday through Friday, with dry and windy conditions expected.
