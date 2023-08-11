While still in grade school, Cheryle (Weidmeier) Gering appeared before a judge — but not in a courtroom or for any wrongdoing.
She attended elementary and high school in Menno and Presiding Circuit Court Judge Ernest W. Hertz resided in the community.
“When I was in the seventh grade in the late 1970s, I interviewed Judge Hertz as an assignment for a civics class,” she explained.
At the time, she didn’t realize she would one day follow in his footsteps. Today, she dons the robe as Presiding Judge for the First Circuit, overseeing 14 counties in southeast South Dakota.
“The interview (with Hertz) made a significant impression on me,” she said. “While I don’t recall then thinking I would be a judge, the interview did reinforce the decision I had made to be an attorney.”
In 2011, then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard named Gering as his first appointment of a circuit judge. She was interviewed for the position by Daugaard and then-Lt. Gov. Matt Michels of Yankton.
Gering herself has served on the South Dakota Supreme Court, filling a vacancy when a justice recused himself or herself from the high court.
She has presided over numerous high-profile cases, from multiple murder trials to a nearly $2 billion defamation lawsuit filed by meatpacker Iowa Beef Products (IBP) against ABC News and its correspondent, Jim Avila.
In recognition of her work, the South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association (SDTLA) selected Gering as its 2023 honoree of the Fred J. Nichol Award for Outstanding Jurist. She received the award, considered the highest honor for active judges in the state, at the SDTLA meeting in June.
Gering was overwhelmed by the list of former recipients, “I blinked back tears,” she said.
“Judge E.W. Hertz was the first recipient of the award,” she said. “I had appeared before almost all the other judges and/or gotten to know most of the other judges over the course of my 12 years on the bench. I was humbled to have my name added to that list.”
HIGH-PROFILE CASES
Gering declined to discuss any of her past cases with the Press & Dakotan. However, the SDTLA nomination letter contained press reports of various cases and her handling of them from the bench.
In 2017, Gering presided over the $1.9 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dakota Dunes-based IBP against ABC and Avila. The IBP headquarters were located in Union County, part of the First Judicial Circuit.
The case drew national media attention, with a major contingent of reporters and more than a dozen lawyers representing both sides. The gathering was so large that a makeshift courtroom was created in the Union County Courthouse basement in Elk Point.
IBP filed the lawsuit in September 2012 against ABC and Avila “following a series of reports that questioned the safety, quality and wholesomeness of its signature product, Lean Finely Textured Beef,” according to The Associated Press story.
The meatpacker alleged defamation that ruined its business, according to the AP report.
“IBP claimed the reports were false, but public outcry forced the company to close three of four processing plants and eliminate 750 employees, about half its workforce,” the story said.
The case was ultimately settled during trial for $177 million, the AP reported.
The AP story included an account of how Gering admonished lawyers for filing a blizzard of motions in the case. She warned the lawyers that she didn’t want written motions each day, and she expected to make rulings after oral arguments.
As part of her pronouncement, she told the story of how, when she was a young associate, a partner in the law firm said she conducted herself more like a litigator who focused on each motion compared to a trial lawyer who rolled with the punches.
“You need to be trial lawyers,” she told the attorneys at Elk Point. “A litigator drinks wine and takes depositions. A trial lawyer drinks whiskey and tries cases.”
Gering has also presided over high-powered — sometimes gruesome — cases.
The SDTLA nomination letter included her work on three cases.
They included the 2019 trial of Stephen Robert Falkenberg of Yankton, who received a life sentence for second-degree murder, and the 2019 case in which De’Von Taye Lopez of Yankton pleaded guilty to a single count of manslaughter for a strangulation death, receiving 60 years with 20 years suspended.
In the third listed case, she recently sentenced Francis Lange of Scotland to three consecutive life sentences when he shot five people at a Scotland residence, resulting in a triple homicide.
Lange had pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
BRINGING STRENGTHS
Gering brings strong traits to the bench, according to Dean Neil Fulton with the University of South Dakota (USD) Law School.
She received her bachelor’s degree from USD and her law degree from Iowa, finishing in the top 10 of her law class, Fulton said.
“I observe that her academic record and record in practice demonstrate the intellectual ability to be a very good judge. Her exceptional work ethic takes that ability to the next level as a great one,” the dean said.
“The fact that Judge Gering pairs those traits with the humility to always treat the lawyers, parties and court staff with unfailing dignity and respect makes her truly special.”
In addition to her work on the bench, Gering has served as South Dakota 24/7 Sobriety advisory board member since 2019. She was appointed by then-Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and remains on the board.
The program works with chronic DWI offenders who report twice daily for sobriety checks on a 24/7 basis. Started as a pilot project in 2005, the 24/7 program currently works with 67 participating agencies, including police departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Unified Judicial System.
Former Turner County Sheriff Byron Nogelmeier directs the statewide 24/7 sobriety program. He commended Gering’s contributions to the advisory board.
“She is a strong supporter of the program,” he said. “She understands the importance of the program in the justice system.”
GETTING HER START
From a young age, Gering said she was taught a strong work ethic.
“My parents instilled in me the importance of working hard, while contributing to making the community in which you live and work a better place,” she said.
In pursuing her career, she was influenced by attorneys in her hometown and region.
“I made the decision to be an attorney because I was a voracious reader and I had been told by a Yankton attorney, William Schenk, that an attorney’s work involves a lot of reading,” she said.
“I was also positively influenced in my decision to pursue a career in law by talking with other attorneys, including Albert Ulmer and Tom Hertz, who had a private law practice in Menno.”
She credited her the time at USD with providing a strong foundation for law school and broadening her horizons.
After graduating from the University of Iowa law school, she worked at the Davenport Evans Hurwitz & Smith Law Firm in Sioux Falls for nearly 20 years.
She noted she worked with many skilled and experienced attorneys, including Deming Smith.
MAKING HER MARK
Throughout her 20 years as a trial lawyer, Gering said she appeared before many judges who were positive examples. She didn’t appear in court before Judge Hertz prior to his 1993 retirement, but she worked with him on occasion during his subsequent time as a mediator.
Gering noted female judges who served as trailblazers for her.
“There were not very many female circuit court judges on the bench when I started my legal career in 1991, or even over the next two decades,” she said.
She appeared before Judges Judith Meierhenry and Kathleen Caldwell at the circuit level, and she argued cases before Meierhenry and Justice Lori Wilbur when they served on the South Dakota Supreme Court.
“I was very excited that Justice Meierhenry and many of my colleagues, family, and friends, as well as people from the community, were present for my swearing-in at the Yankton County Courthouse on July 1, 2011,” Gering said.
Voters retained her as a First Circuit Court judge in 2014 and 2022. She was appointed by now-retired South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson as the presiding judge of the First Judicial Circuit in 2017.
Current Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen has continued her appointment as presiding judge.
As presiding judge, she works with First Circuit Court Administrator Kim Allison in managing the Uniform Judicial System (UJS) employees within the First Circuit.
As presiding judge, Gering guides the policies applying to all First Circuit courts. She works with five other circuit judges and two magistrate judges in the 14-county circuit. She works with the six other presiding judges in the state on matters affecting the entire state’s judicial system.
During her 12 years on the bench, a number of circuit judges retired — the mandatory age is 70 — or moved to the South Dakota Supreme Court.
“As a result, I am currently one of the most senior judges, in terms of years served, among the 44 circuit court judges who serve in the state,” she said. “The most significant change has been the increase in the number of female judges on the circuit court bench in the state, currently 19.”
Gering keeps the Nichol Award very visible in her daily work at the Yankton County Courthouse.
“The award, on which Lady Justice appears, is prominently displayed in my office and reminds me every day of my need to continue to work hard to serve the public in the First Judicial Circuit and the State of South Dakota,” she said.
“I don’t know what the future will bring, but I am committed to serve to the best of my ability.”
RECIPIENTS OF THE FRED. J. NICHOL AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING JURIST
Hon. Ernest W. Hertz — 2000
Hon. Andrew W. Bogue — 2001
Hon. John B. Jones — 2002
Hon. George W. Wuest — 2003
Hon. Marshall P. Young — 2004
Hon. Robert A. Amundson — 2005
Hon. Lawrence L. Piersol — 2006
Hon. Richard W. Sabers — 2007
Hon. Judith K. Meierhenry — 2008
Hon. Tim D. Tucker — 2009
Hon. David R. Gienapp — 2010
Hon. Jack R. Von Wald — 2011
Hon. John Bastian — 2012
Hon. David Gilbertson — 2013
Hon. John Konenkamp — 2014
Hon. Janine Kern — 2015
Hon. Karen Schreier — 2016
Hon. Thomas Trimble — 2017
Hon. Roger Wollman — 2018
Hon. Bradley Zell — 2019
Hon. Jeffrey L. Viken — 2021
Hon. Michael Day — 2022
Hon. Cheryle Gering — 2023
