PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) sent letters to the state’s long-term care residential facilities advising of the seizure, retention, or confiscation of stimulus payments from their residents, regardless of payer source or debt owed to anyone.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services consider such seizure as a violation of federal regulations. Facilities could be subject to federal enforcement actions, including the removal from participating in Medicaid and Medicare programs.
You can read the department’s letter to the long-term care facilities at https://dhs.sd.gov/docs/Letter%20to%20Facilities.pdf
