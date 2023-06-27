U.S. Highway 81 improvements north of Yankton remain on schedule for 2025, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT).
The SDDOT hosted a regional Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meeting Tuesday at the District III office in Yankton.
The nearly nine-mile stretch of U.S. 81 will receive surfacing and resurfacing at an estimated cost of about $16 million under a South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) proposal.
The U.S. 81 shoulders are also slated for surfacing as part of the plan.
“The work will occur in 2025, but the funding will come in fiscal year 2024,” STIP coordinator Levi Briggs told the audience of about a dozen people. The group included Yankton and Wagner residents.
Mike Healy, a member of Yankton Thrive’s transportation committee, asked questions about the U.S. 81 plans and other proposals.
Dave Mingo, the Yankton community development director, also attended and provided input.
When approached by the Press & Dakotan, Briggs and the DOT’s Mark Reiss said they were instructed only to give the presentation and not to speak with the media. They referred any questions to higher levels of DOT personnel.
WHAT’S AHEAD?
Briggs described Yankton area projects slated for the immediate future.
The U.S. 81 project runs from 0.7 miles north of the north S.D. Highway 50 junction to the end of the divided lanes, from the end of the divided lanes to 303rd Street north of Yankton and from 300th Street to South Dakota Highway 46.
The Highway 46 junction is located 14 miles north of Yankton. Currently, Highway 46 is undergoing work from U.S. 81 to the west city limits of Irene, slated for completion later this year.
During 2025, DOT construction is planned in Yankton County for U.S. 81 from S.D. 50 to 23rd Street in Yankton; U.S. 81 in Yankton; Burlington Northern and Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad in Yankton; and S.D. 52 at Deer Boulevard west of Yankton.
The plan calls for a total of nearly two miles of construction — including an intersection modification, signals and handicapped accessibility — at a cost of about $5.3 million.
MAKING A PLAN
At Tuesday’s meeting, Briggs and Mark Reiss, also of the SDDOT, presented the proposed tentative plan for fiscal years 2024-27. The meeting focused on the 15 District III member counties in south-central and southeast South Dakota.
Major projects include Highways 81, 46 and 50 in Yankton, Hutchinson, Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties.
“The purpose of our visit is to give you a preview of our tentative STIP for 2024-27,” Briggs said. “This time allows us to give you a heads-up of the list of projects and come up with questions and concerns as we have our public meetings during the next couple of weeks.”
The DOT has given its current presentations at planning and development offices, such as District III, across the state. The state Transportation Commission will meet Thursday, where it is slated to approve the tentative STIP plan and its release on the DOT website.
The process then moves to regional meetings next month, where the DOT makes formal presentations. The public can speak at that time or deliver comments in writing or online.
The closest regional meeting is slated for July 12 at Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls. The annual STIP meeting for the southeast region alternates between Mitchell and Sioux Falls. Other meetings are slated for Aberdeen and Rapid City.
A Zoom option remains available for those unable to attend a particular meeting, Briggs said. No separate online presentation will be held this year because of past low interest, he added.
The DOT will compile all questions and comments for the Transportation Commission, scheduled to act at its Aug. 24 meeting. The tentative STIP is based on available federal funding.
Once approved, the STIP goes to the federal government for approval and implementation Oct. 1 with the state of a new federal fiscal year.
WHAT ABOUT THE REGION?
Despite inflation and other issues, major state highway projects remain on schedule in the Yankton region, the DOT officials noted.
Briggs and Reiss, along with Yankton Area Engineer Greg Rothschadl, provided an overview of proposed major projects for the Yankton region on the tentative 2024-27 STIP.
• During 2024, plans call for creating a four-way stop at the Highway 46-37 intersection in Bon Homme County. Currently, the intersection contains stop signs on the east and west approaches while the north-south road allows through traffic without any stops.
As a result, many collisions occur from vehicles that run the stop signs or enter the intersection and are hit by oncoming traffic.
“It’s been a dangerous intersection for a long time, so we’re installing a four-way stop,” Rothschadl said.
The problem isn’t new and has been ongoing for decades, Rothschadl said. “There has been an accident history since I was a kid,” he added.
Wagner resident Jolene Stewart asked why overhead flashing lights were taken down from the Highway 46-37 intersection. She noted the lights could be seen for miles, which was particularly helpful during a snowstorm or other limited visibility.
“It was great because we would be (traveling) several times in the winter, and we never missed a turn because we could see the light for a long time,” she said.
The DOT has tried multiple projects to improve accident rates at the intersection, usually without success, Rothschadl said. During the use of lit diamond warning signs, crashes were even worse, he noted.
“The accident rate went up, so we took them down,” he said.
The planned four-way stop tackles the problem from a different angle, Rothschadl said.
“At least, all (of the vehicles) are stopping instead of two. If people don’t stop, there’s nothing we can do about it,” he said. “We have accidents at every four-way intersection that is a state highway. You try to do your best.”
However, motorists also need to do their part, Rothschadl said. “We have driver error, and they don’t stop (for the signs or oncoming drivers),” he said.
HIGHWAY 46 CONCERNS
The Wagner delegation — Jeff and Jolene Stewart, Lori Bouza and Michelle Juffer, along with former state legislator Frank Kloucek of Scotland — expressed local residents’ continuing push for maintaining a four-lane Highway 46 in Wagner. The DOT plan calls for converting the highway to a three-lane road with two driving lanes and a middle turn lane.
The 2025 project calls for 1.9 miles of grading, surfacing, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, lighting and signals at an estimated cost of $17.853 million.
“Why not go with what the people wanted?” Jeff Stewart asked, referring to a petition drive that collected about 1,500 signatures and the results of a special city election supporting four lanes and rejecting the DOT three-lane proposal.
In response, Briggs noted South Dakota Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt and DOT’s Mike Behm have worked continuously with Wagner city officials and area residents in hearing their concerns.
In addition, DOT officials attended a public meeting in Wagner regarding the proposal, Briggs noted.
“We’ve received a lot of comments on this (project),” Briggs said.
The Highway 46 project at Wagner falls under the Mitchell region office and its area engineer, he added.
Brigg said he wasn’t sure of the final design and didn’t have specific information with him. The timetable calls for the start of grading next year and the surfacing in 2025, he said.
OTHER PROJECTS
At Tuesday’s meeting, the DOT officials reviewed major projects in coming years, including the construction of the new Platte-Winner bridge over the Missouri River. The replacement of the 1.1 mile span linking Highway 44 between Charles Mix and Gregory counties will cost an estimated $240 million, one of the largest DOT projects in years.
Other regional projects include the following:
• In 2025, a package of Highways 50 and 37 work in the Tyndall area of Bon Homme County consisting of grading surfacing, curb and gutter, and lighting. The 4.6-mile project carries an estimate price tag of $15.2 million.
• In 2025, Charles Mix County projects calls for grading, interim surfacing and bridge replacement from S.D. 1804 to the west U.S. 18 junction near Lake Andes for an estimated cost of $20.2 million.
BUILDING YANKTON’S FUTURE
Following the meeting, Mingo said the Yankton regional meeting provides a vital outlet for continued dialogue with the DOT about local needs.
“It’s really important to be part of the discussion. Past projects have been adjusted based on city interaction with the DOT,” he said. “We have a great working relationship with the DOT and want to continue it.”
Mingo said the Yankton projects remain on target.
“There was nothing unexpected in the project list today,” he said. “The items they brought in with them are things we have been talking about with them the last few years.”
In particular, Yankton is seeing great growth on its outskirts, including the Mead District on the north and along West City Limits Road, Mingo said.
The city is dealing with a mix of manufacturing, retail and residential growth, Mingo said. The Yankton Public Works Department is working with state officials on issues such as safety and traffic flow, he said.
In addition, transportation projects also exert a major influence on storm sewers, Mingo added.
“Traffic planning is extremely important for a lot of reasons. It’s of the utmost importance,” he said. “We need to make sure that people can conduct their daily lives and work lives. They need to have a means of getting where they need to go and then return home safely.”
Mingo anticipates a slowdown in a recent spike in federal dollars as the COVID-19 pandemic funding and infrastructure stimulus money is reduced or phased out entirely.
In turn, Yankton needs to continue working for its streets, bridges and other transportation needs.
“We’ll keep track of things and make changes as the community grows,” he said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.