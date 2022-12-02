From P&D Staff Reports
WAGNER –- Residents will vote Tuesday on whether they approve or disapprove of the City Council’s motion supporting a state Department of Transportation (DOT) reconstruction plan for S.D. Highway 46 in town.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 9:56 pm
The DOT plans to convert the current four-lane section of Highway 46 into two lanes with a third lane designated for turning.
The Wagner City Council passed a motion backing the proposal. However, the measure has remained controversial with supporters of keeping the four-lane highway, collecting around 1,200 signatures on petitions.
The petition signatures included both residents and non-residents of the Charles Mix County community of 1,500.
The DOT has held a public forum at the Wagner Armory, hearing from both supporters and opponents of the change.
The DOT has presented its reasons for the change, including safety and traffic flow, while opponents say they are concerned about the impact on local traffic, businesses and pedestrians.
At an Oct. 17 special meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to hold a Dec. 6 special election at City Hall. Wagner residents will vote whether to support or overturn the council’s motion of support.
The state DOT has said they listen to local residents’ sentiments, but any local elections or petitions aren’t binding on the department or its plans.
The South Dakota Transportation Commission makes final decisions on the statewide plan.
