The Yankton County Commission has opted to keep the Yankton County Board of Health activated through the end of the year.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the commission voted 5-0 to keep the board through the commission’s final meeting of the year in late December. The Board of Health had been slated to expire June 4.
Chairwoman Cheri Loest said that the board has met three times in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The last action was they suspended the resolution for maximum of 10 people gathering at any location,” she said. “They suspended it so, if we got into a pinch, they could reinstate it.”
Commissioner Don Kettering said that it was reasonable to extend the Board of Health.
“This pandemic hasn’t been officially declared over,” Kettering said. “It wouldn’t hurt to extend this for another 60-90 days.”
However, Commissioner Dan Klimisch— citing Gov. Kristi Noem’s decision to extend the state of emergency through the end of December — was in favor of going longer with the extension.
“It took a while (to establish),” Klimisch said. “We had to have a special meeting and then the Board of Health had to appoint somebody. … If they’re not meeting, that’s fine, but we could have them up and running real quick in a mothballed state. I would say just keep it until the end of the governor’s disaster declaration.”
He said that there’s still a lot of unknowns when it comes to the pandemic.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I hope nothing. I don’t see a negative to (extending) it.”
Thursday also marked the first reading of proposed changes to the Yanktonn County Zoning Ordinance’s subdivision regulations.
“Getting rid of the minor/administrative plat was the biggest thing,” Development Services Director Gary Vetter told the commission, explaining the major changes. “Due to the some of the new technologies and the ability to try and get more accuracy in our GIS (geographic information system) system, I proposed that we add some digital DWG auto-cad files be submitted in latitude/longitude.”
The next discussion of the proposed changes will take place at the next meeting in June.
In other business Thursday, the commission:
• Canvassed the 2020 primary election results for Yankton County.
• Gave Commissioner Gary Swensen an opportunity to earn his county email privileges back through signing an acknowledgement of past inappropriate use and sign the employee handbook’s guidelines on email use. He did not express interest in signing at this time and instead spent several minutes making unsubstantiated claims against other commissioners and members of the public.
• Discussed salary adjustments for key county positions, but opted to discuss these at a later date during budget.
