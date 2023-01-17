Nathan Monger, South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper, will be the guest of honor at Yankton Elks Lodge Tuesday, Feb. 7, during an Enrique Camarena recognition award dinner ceremony.
This event at Yankton Elks Lodge, 504 West 27th Street, will be open to Elks members and guests and to the general public. Reservations are required to attend. Call the lodge 1-605-665-3333 no later than Jan. 31 to secure reservations.
The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with an open house, an award ceremony at 5:45 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Each year, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, through their drug awareness program, honors the memory of 11-year DEA agent Camarena who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered by Mexican drug cartels. Allison Spak, an officer of Yankton Elks Lodge, is state chair of the Elks drug awareness program and chair of this event.
Only one lodge in each state each year may host such an event. This is the second such event in Yankton Elks Lodge.
Monger was nominated for the Enrique Camarena award by his supervisor, John Lord, of the S.D. Highway Patrol. Monger is supervisor of the patrol’s central police service dog unit composed of five PSD handlers, two interdiction troopers and one narcotics investigator. Monger is one of the patrol service dog handlers.
Lord said that Monger is an excellent candidate for the award, “as he is incredibly determined and dedicated to removing illegal drugs from the street.”
