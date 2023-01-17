Nathan Monger, South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper, will be the guest of honor at Yankton Elks Lodge Tuesday, Feb. 7, during an Enrique Camarena recognition award dinner ceremony.

This event at Yankton Elks Lodge, 504 West 27th Street, will be open to Elks members and guests and to the general public. Reservations are required to attend. Call the lodge 1-605-665-3333 no later than Jan. 31 to secure reservations.

