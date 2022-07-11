Democratic Hopefuls Stop In Yankton

At a Yankton gathering Monday, two statewide Democratic challengers charged the Republican incumbents with neglecting the state for their own national political ambitions.
U.S. Senate candidate Brian Bengs and gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith spoke at a Yankton County Democrats gathering at Riverside Park. The two men pledged, if elected, to focus on South Dakota’s interests.
Smith’s running mate, Jennifer Keintz, was not in attendance.
Bengs, an Aberdeen assistant professor and former Judge Advocate General (JAG) attorney, is challenging John Thune, the second-ranking GOP senator. Thune previously served in the U.S. House and is seeking his fourth U.S. Senate term.
Thune has touted his seniority as an asset for South Dakota, which he said will grow even stronger should the GOP take control of the Senate.
Bengs questioned that claim on two counts.
In 2004, South Dakotans were willing to replace then-U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle, the most powerful Democratic senator, with Thune despite Daschle’s clout, Bengs said, adding he believes the state’s voters are ready to repeat history.
As for seniority, Thune hasn’t used his position to benefit his home state, Bengs said. “(Thune) hasn’t done anything … to make South Dakotans’ lives better,” the challenger said.
Bengs has been traveling around the state taking part in events and talking to organizations. In addition, he has sought to gain national attention and gear up his fundraising efforts. He anticipates at least $1 million is needed for a viable statewide race.
Bengs’ campaign is working with the theme “Building Bridges for South Dakotans,” which carries a double meaning.
First, it refers to Thune’s vote against a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that would benefit South Dakota, the challenger said. Second, it refers to Bengs’ efforts to bring together sometimes hostile factions for the betterment of the state and nation.
Bengs acknowledged the GOP will attempt to paint him as a far-left liberal.
“There will be a robust effort to portray me as the next Chuck Schumer,” Bengs said, referring to the New York senator. “But I was a lifelong independent until last fall. I’ve been wedded to my principles and not the party.”
Bengs said he will continue showing his “independent streak” if elected to the Senate.
The Democrat called for a series of Lincoln-Douglas debates, held in each South Dakota city of at least 10,000 residents and each featuring a single topic.
Smith, a Sioux Falls realtor and former teacher, has sounded a similar theme in trying to unseat Gov. Kristi Noem. She is seeking a second term but has traveled extensively out of state and has been mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential or vice presidential candidate, he noted.
“I’m a lifelong South Dakotan, committed and focused on South Dakota, and my first and only priority is focused on the people of South Dakota. I believe the governor of South Dakota should do that,” Smith said.
“We’re not getting that right now (from Noem). I am not running for my own personal gain. I’m in it for the people. I have served in the Legislature for the last six years. In February, when we needed a candidate for governor, I was the Minority Leader and I did what leaders do ---- step forward. We made it through the (state) convention, and it’s full steam ahead. I’m running to win.”
In a statement, Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden said Smith and Keintz would bring liberal policies to the GOP-controlled state.
Smith described Keintz as “a woman of integrity” who has served alongside him in the Legislature. Her family farms near Eden in the northeast region of the state. In addition, Smith pointed to her experience advising home builders as well as serving on a county economic development board and the board of a nursing home.
The Democratic ticket balances male/female perspectives and urban/rural experiences while caring about common issues such as jobs and housing, he said.
Smith pointed to his ability and willingness to form coalitions with GOP lawmakers.
“As a minority leader during the last four years, and in the Legislature six years overall, I soon realized as a Democrat in South Dakota, you can’t get anything done without making friends,” he said.
“One thing about me is my willingness to reach across the aisle and get things done. I will not exclude the majority or minority party. Everyone should be at the table for these important decisions. No one party has all the good ideas. We can come together as South Dakotans to solve our problems.”
In contrast, Noem has pursued a national political agenda, Smith said.
“I’m not going to import problems from outside our state, which happens a lot with our current governor and which needs to happen if you’re running for president,” he said. “I have no ambition to serve as president. I will serve (the entire) four years as governor, and I’m not sure our current governor can say the same.”
Smith said he has been approached by conservative Republicans who indicate they will vote for him.
“When I asked why, they said, ‘Because we know where you stand. We may not always agree with your policies, but you don’t have a moving target,’” Smith said. “I have demonstrated that I will do what I say I’m going to do.”
Smith said he embraces the possible challenge as a Democratic governor with a GOP Legislature.
“I’m willing to work with them, to sit down and try to find common ground,” he said.
On the issues:
• ABORTION: Smith acknowledged the state faces key decisions following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade guaranteeing nationwide abortion rights.
“It’s a hard issue to talk about, but we need to talk about it,” he said.
Smith supports a woman’s right to choose, saying the mother should make the decision in consultation with her doctor and anyone else she wants.
Smith pointed to the news story of a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was raped and became pregnant. “I’m sorry, but I believe forcing a child to have a baby is cruel and unusual punishment that doesn’t show any compassion. … As governor, I would make sure there are exceptions (for those cases),” he said.
• AGRICULTURE: Smith stressed the importance of agriculture in South Dakotan, and he supports efforts to help people enter and remain in farming. In addition, he called for governors to join together in addressing packer concentration in the livestock market which has brought large profits for a handful of companies while harming both the producers and consumers.
• TOURISM: South Dakota relies heavily on tourism, including the Missouri River, and residents have impressed visitors with their hospitality, Smith said. Such a message must continue, but the Noem administration has sent the message that certain groups of people are not welcome in the state, he believes, pledging he would welcome all.
• HEALTH CARE: Smith supports Medicaid expansion in South Dakota, calling it important to provide the coverage for the additional 43,000 qualifying residents so they have access to adequate health care.
• NATIVE AMERICANS: Smith described what he sees as a poor relationship between the Noem administration and the tribes. He called for reconciliation efforts in the model of the late Republican Gov. George Mickelson.
“As governor, I would sit down with others to make South Dakota a better place,” he said.
