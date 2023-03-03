100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 4, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, March 4, 1948
• Horrors and miseries of a German concentration camp are but three years back in the experiences of Irena Landkof, Polish student at the University of South Dakota. Today she revels in the pleasant freedom and friendly atmosphere of the State University where she enrolled at the beginning of the second semester Feb. 2 as a freshman. For five years, Miss Landkof and her mother were in a concentration camp in her home town of Lodz, Poland. The camp was a subsidiary of the Ravensbruck camp where Hitler’s depraved surgeons performed unspeakable experiments upon women prisoners.
• Owing to the recent heavy rains, the Bow Creek was out of its banks Saturday morning. The water was over the road at the Schroeder place west of town and travel was halted there for a few hours this morning.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, March 4, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 4, 1998
• The Yankton County Commission will wait until next Tuesday’s meeting before they decide the fate of plans to reinforce a pair of James River bridges in eastern Yankton County. After about two dozen people who farm along the James River told the Commission last week that plans to place several hundred tons of rock around the supports for the Johnson Bridge would reduce the channel and cause flooding, the Commission asked Yankton engineer Pete Johnson to look at alternatives for the project. Tuesday, Johnson unveiled a plan that would strengthen the bridge without increasing the threat of flooding, but could more than double the cost of the project.
• The Yankton Bucks had one goal: to finish the regular season at .500, something a Yankton team hasn’t done since 1986-87. The Bucks did just that in a game that meant only that and came back to defeat Sioux Falls Lincoln 63-54 at the Summit Center Tuesday night.
