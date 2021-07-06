Article 5 Proceeds

An 11th-hour attempt to make further changes to proposed amendments to Article 5 of the county zoning ordinance — which were also slated to have their first reading at Tuesday’s meeting after months of work — was soundly defeated Tuesday evening.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the County Commission, the board voted 4-1 in favor of rejecting a recommendation for additional amendments to the proposed Article 5 amendments passed at the last Planning Commission meeting which would have eliminated Section 506 from the proposed changes on Permitted Special Uses and Section 516 on new residence requirements.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch was the lone vote to consider the amendments the Planning Commission had forwarded.
The public comment period saw a number of people speak, the overwhelming majority of whom opposed the board moving forward with the additional changes.
One of those speaking was Planning Commissioner Chris Barkl.
“These amendments basically take out any kind of protection for agriculture and increase the burden on any ag producers,” he said. “Really, it’s just a slap in the face at the very last minute where you take out the only positive things for agriculture.”
The only person to speak in favor of the amendment to the changes was Planning Commissioner Kristi Schultz, who had proposed them at June’s planning meeting.
“Special permitted uses, you talk about rights — it strips away our civil rights,” she said, “civil rights that are guaranteed to us by the Constitution; the right to due process, the right to know what is going to happen to the ground or the place next to you. You have a right to know if there’s going to be a CAFO moving in next to you before the thing is already built and your rights to due process have been taken away because no one even notified you it was going to happen.”
Commissioner Don Kettering said that the matter has already been discussed at great length, with comment being sought for months, and that a final product had already been essentially decided on.
“For at least a year, and probably much longer than that, we’ve been discussing this Article 5 issue,” he said. “In January, we started again to discuss it very seriously. We held many meetings, we’ve invited the public to attend the meetings. We had a joint planning and zoning meeting with the County Commission meeting to discuss differences there and we came to a conclusion on something that the majority felt was workable and good for the county.”
However, Klimisch expressed concerns that the county is moving too fast on the issue.
“The fact that our Planning Commission made these recommendations and it passed by a majority, it should concern us because they obviously have concerns with this document,” he said. “Another board is saying to us they’re not recommending it and it needs some more work.”
Following the rejection of the amendments, the first reading for the proposed changes was held. The second reading and final vote is set for the County Commission’s July 20 meeting.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Held a discussion on the direction the board would like to take regarding medical marijuana in the county.
• Held a first reading for proposed drainage ordinance changes;
• Approved a countywide burn ban resolution;
• Discussed the county’s paving plan for the year;
• Approved advertising for a new county attorney.
For more on the proposed changes, visit http://www.co.yankton.sd.us/custom/planning-zoning.
